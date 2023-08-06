Review: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE TELLTALE HEART at Rarig Center Arena

Verne! Poe! Dickens! Twain! Christian Andersen! Kafka! Step into a world of whimsy and wit as this imaginative production takes you on a journey through the real-life correspondence of these literary giants in a series of improvised tableaus. You'll be amazed by the tales that unfold, each one surely, definitely rooted in historical reality!

The show was an absolute blast, and I found myself pleasantly surprised by its originality and creativity. With a talented cast of six members portraying well-known historical authors, the stage came alive with their playful improvisations. The chemistry between the cast members was evident, as they expertly bounced off each other's energy, fully committed to their characters throughout the performance. It was impressive to witness their ability to stay in character, even in the face of hilarious moments that could easily break anyone's composure.

Despite the minimalist use of props in the intimate performance space, the show cleverly incorporated sound effects created by a team member using actual props and a microphone. This innovative approach added a delightful layer to the experience, effectively transporting the audience into the world of the authors' letters. The attention to detail extended to the costumes, which impeccably represented each literary figure, making it easy to identify who was who.

The audience was clearly captivated and thoroughly entertained, with the theater almost filled to capacity. Laughter filled the air as the audience shared in the joy of the show's witty humor and charming storytelling.

Without a doubt, I wholeheartedly recommend attending this production. It's a delightful blend of comedy, wit, and charm that will leave you chuckling throughout and marveling at the talented ensemble's creative prowess. Don't miss the opportunity to witness these legendary authors come to life in a fresh and hilarious way!

