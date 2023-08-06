Review: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE TELLTALE HEART at Rarig Center Arena

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo 3 Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater Photo 4 Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater

Review: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE TELLTALE HEART at Rarig Center Arena

Verne! Poe! Dickens! Twain! Christian Andersen! Kafka! Step into a world of whimsy and wit as this imaginative production takes you on a journey through the real-life correspondence of these literary giants in a series of improvised tableaus. You'll be amazed by the tales that unfold, each one surely, definitely rooted in historical reality!

The show was an absolute blast, and I found myself pleasantly surprised by its originality and creativity. With a talented cast of six members portraying well-known historical authors, the stage came alive with their playful improvisations. The chemistry between the cast members was evident, as they expertly bounced off each other's energy, fully committed to their characters throughout the performance. It was impressive to witness their ability to stay in character, even in the face of hilarious moments that could easily break anyone's composure.

Despite the minimalist use of props in the intimate performance space, the show cleverly incorporated sound effects created by a team member using actual props and a microphone. This innovative approach added a delightful layer to the experience, effectively transporting the audience into the world of the authors' letters. The attention to detail extended to the costumes, which impeccably represented each literary figure, making it easy to identify who was who.

The audience was clearly captivated and thoroughly entertained, with the theater almost filled to capacity. Laughter filled the air as the audience shared in the joy of the show's witty humor and charming storytelling.

Without a doubt, I wholeheartedly recommend attending this production. It's a delightful blend of comedy, wit, and charm that will leave you chuckling throughout and marveling at the talented ensemble's creative prowess. Don't miss the opportunity to witness these legendary authors come to life in a fresh and hilarious way!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below. 




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Video: Watch Stay With Me From INTO THE WOODS at the Guthrie Theater Photo
Video: Watch 'Stay With Me' From INTO THE WOODS at the Guthrie Theater

Watch a clip of 'Stay With Me' from Into the Woods at Guthrie Theater!

2
Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater Photo
Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater

When You Hear the Chime' presented by Alchemy Arts, and created by Nichole Carey and Andrew Lester, is a heartwarming tribute to the enchanting stories that shaped us, inviting us to rediscover the magic that knows no age. This whimsical and poignant journey will transport you back to your childhood days, tugging at your heartstrings and leaving you with a sense of youthful wonder.

3
Review: ALLEGRO at Southern Theater Photo
Review: ALLEGRO at Southern Theater

Allegro is a captivating theatrical experience that delves into the life of Ben, a talented musician striving to compose music for films, but feeling trapped by his current circumstances. When the perfect opportunity arises, he seizes it with fervor, inadvertently leaving a trail of unintended consequences in his wake.

4
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre Photo
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

What did our critic think of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre? The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood TheatreReview: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre
Review: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center ThrustReview: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust
Review: 4 BISEXUALS AND 2 GUYS NAMED JOHN KILL DRACULA at Rarig Center ArenaReview: 4 BISEXUALS AND 2 GUYS NAMED JOHN KILL DRACULA at Rarig Center Arena
Review: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE TELLTALE HEART at Rarig Center ArenaReview: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE TELLTALE HEART at Rarig Center Arena

Videos

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타) Video VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Orpheum Theatre (9/19-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE BOY WONDER
History Theatre (10/07-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot
State Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Not Another D&D Podcast
Pantages Theatre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You