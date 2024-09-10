RENT Comes to Artistry Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistry has announced its upcoming production of the iconic musical, RENT, running from October 3 to 27, 2024. Directed by Kelli Foster Warder, with Music Direction by Jason Hansen and Associate Direction and Choreography by Joey Miller, this dynamic production promises to bring new energy and depth to a classic that forever changed the musical theater landscape.

Exuberant, passionate and joyous, Jonathan Larson’s iconic Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical is a pop cultural phenomenon that forever changed the landscape of musical theater. With songs that rock and a story that resonates, RENT follows the lives of seven artists struggling to survive while navigating their dreams, loves and conflicts in the East Village of New York City at the end of the millennium. Featuring groundbreaking songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, and Out Tonight, RENT shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our lives in love!

RENT features an amazing cast of performers including Wesley Mouri* as Mark, Caleb Michael* as Roger, Michelle de Joya as Mimi, Mitchell Douglas* as Angel, Matthew Hall* as Collins, Sara Masterson* as Maureen, Quinn Lorez as Joanne and Ninchai Nok-Chiclana as Benny with Po Cushman, Julia Diaz, Javari Horne, Amanda Mai, Jason Nyabuto, Marley Ritchie, Em Rosenberg and Ben Siglin. *Denotes Member of Actor’s Equity Association.

The Design team features the creative talents of Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), (Sound Designer), Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm (Costume Designer), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Consultant), Will Rafferty (Technical Director), and Katie Phillips (Production & Properties Manager).

Comments