RASPUTIN Returns to Four Humors in May

Performances run May 9 through May 18, 2024.

By: Apr. 18, 2024
Four Humors has announced the return of Rasputin, a theatrical exploration of the mystic mad monk’s notorious death, playing from May 9 through May 18, 2024, at Open Eye Theatre. This production is a bloody, hilarious investigation into the three alleged true accounts of Rasputin’s demise and the ensuing chaos of Mother Russia’s fate.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 PM
Friday, May 10, 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 11, 7:30 PM
Sunday, May 12, 2:00 PM (Masking-required performance)
Monday, May 13, 7:30 PM
Thursday, May 16, 7:30 PM
Friday, May 17, 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 18, 7:30 PM

Venue: Open Eye Theatre

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $22
Seniors/Students: $20
Pay-as-you-able tickets available at the door (if not sold out)

About the Show:

Moscow, December 30, 1916: As the Great War intensifies, the proletariat rises, and Rasputin is found dead under mysterious circumstances near a frozen river. Rasputin revisits these events, merging historical conjecture and theatrical whimsy. The play utilizes a Rashomon-style narrative where three different storytellers recount the increasingly bizarre events leading to the mad monk's death.

Creative Team:

Writers/Performers: Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Matt Spring, Allison Vincent
Music: Christa Rübsam (Live Performance)
Costumes: Mandi Johnson
Lighting: Jon Kirchhofer
Projections: Brant Miller
Stage Manager: Corie Casper
Run Time: 70 minutes (no intermission)

Age Recommendation/Content Awareness: Suitable for ages 16 and up
Contains adult language, violence, blood effects, and gunshots




