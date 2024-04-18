RASPUTIN Returns to Four Humors in May

Four Humors has announced the return of Rasputin, a theatrical exploration of the mystic mad monk’s notorious death, playing from May 9 through May 18, 2024, at Open Eye Theatre. This production is a bloody, hilarious investigation into the three alleged true accounts of Rasputin’s demise and the ensuing chaos of Mother Russia’s fate.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 PM

Friday, May 10, 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 11, 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 12, 2:00 PM (Masking-required performance)

Monday, May 13, 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 16, 7:30 PM

Friday, May 17, 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 18, 7:30 PM

Venue: Open Eye Theatre

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $22

Seniors/Students: $20

Pay-as-you-able tickets available at the door (if not sold out)

About the Show:

Moscow, December 30, 1916: As the Great War intensifies, the proletariat rises, and Rasputin is found dead under mysterious circumstances near a frozen river. Rasputin revisits these events, merging historical conjecture and theatrical whimsy. The play utilizes a Rashomon-style narrative where three different storytellers recount the increasingly bizarre events leading to the mad monk's death.

Creative Team:

Writers/Performers: Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Matt Spring, Allison Vincent

Music: Christa Rübsam (Live Performance)

Costumes: Mandi Johnson

Lighting: Jon Kirchhofer

Projections: Brant Miller

Stage Manager: Corie Casper

Run Time: 70 minutes (no intermission)

Age Recommendation/Content Awareness: Suitable for ages 16 and up

Contains adult language, violence, blood effects, and gunshots