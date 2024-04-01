Previews: HECUBA at Pangea World Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pangea World Theater will present Hecuba by Marina Carr, a compelling reimagining of the aftermath of the Fall of Troy — “a tense and chilling portrayal of the aftermath of war” (Entertainment.ie). Hecuba will be on stage at The Southern Theater from April 5-21.

In the aftermath of the fall of Troy, Agamemnon, the victor, locks horns with Hecuba, the vanquished queen. Both have suffered intimate loss — the sacrifice of a daughter, the murder of a son. In Marina Carr’s bold engagement with Euripides (‘the most intensely tragic of all poets’ — Aristotle) there’s a demand for further bloodshed. In a brilliant display of ventriloquism the drama weaves threads of inconsolable rage and grief with fate, revenge and inevitable carnage. It explores the shreds of duty and honour as well as the terrible deeds hatred breeds as it touches bravely on Hecuba’s heroic nature and ‘the endless tears of women’.

The Hecuba ensemble includes Suzanne Victoria Cross, Ankita Ashrit, Anne Guadagnino, Matthew Saxe, Ernest Briggs*, Tyler Stamm, J. Antonio Teodoro, Nathan Berglund, Sudarsna Mukund, and Neel Shah. Director Dipankar Mukherjee’s artistic team features lighting design by Mike Grogan, set design by Orin Herfindal, costume design by Mary Ann Kelling, composition, live music and sound design by Bethany Lacktorin, assistant direction by Sir Curtis Kirby III, with stage management by Cassi Henning.

Post-show discussions on Sunday, April 7 and Sunday, April 14.

Online ticket sales close 4 hours before the show opens.

Content guidelines:

The production's text contains descriptions of violence, death and killing, and sexual content. Unrealistic depictions of death and sexual content will take place on stage. Recommend for those 16 years old and older.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.