Photos: In Rehearsal for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD At Children's Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company has released sneak peek photos inside rehearsals for its upcoming production of A Year With Frog and Toad.

The show made its World Premiere at CTC in 2002 before moving to the New Victory Theater in New York, and then to the Cort Theatre on Broadway (now the James Earl Jones Theatre). Based on the “Frog and Toad” books by Arnold Lobel, A Year With Frog and Toad features a book and lyrics by Willie Reale, and music by Robert Reale. CTC’s 2024 production will be directed by Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, with music direction by Denise Prosek and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Daniel Pelzig.

The production will run from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

A Year With Frog and Toad was originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner, Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman, featuring original direction by David Petrarca.

Reed Sigmund will be reprising his role as Toad from CTC’s 2017 production of A Year With Frog and Toad and Jay Goede will be returning to the role of Frog, which he originated in CTC’s 2002 world premiere and the subsequent Broadway production.

Meet Frog and Toad, best friends who embark upon a year’s worth of adventures with great merriment, comedic agility, and joyful song-singing. Join them as they go swimming (and boy does Toad look “funny in a bathing suit”), rake leaves until they “ache, ache, ache”, and send letters via a real live “Snail with the Mail!” Sing along while Frog and Toad bake “cookies, cookies, cookies” in the only show from Minnesota ever to be nominated for three Tony Awards®, including Best Musical!

A Year With Frog and Toad will be the final CTC production directed by Brosius, who will be departing the organization on June 30, 2024 after 27 years. It was recently announced that Rick Dildine, currently serving as Artistic Director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF), will succeed Brosius as CTC’s next Artistic Director, beginning July 1, 2024.

A Year With Frog and Toad runs from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best enjoyed by all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frog-toad or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph