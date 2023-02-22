Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

CDT is one of the first theatres in the nation to gain the rights to produce THE PROM.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is presenting THE PROM, Broadway's smash hit musical comedy, on its Main Stage, directed by Michael Brindisi and choreographed by Tamara Kangas Erickson.

Get a first look at photos below!

Following a successful year on Broadway, an equally successful year-long national tour and a wildly popular Netflix film starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, THE PROM is now available to the Regional Theatre market. As it often happens, CDT is one of the first theatres in the nation to gain the rights to produce THE PROM.

With a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar (lyrics by Chad Beguelin), THE PROM is a contemporary musical written in the classic, big, Broadway musical style. It is a production designed to lift you up and make you laugh with its show-stopping dance numbers, Tony Award-winning musical score and a story that champions acceptance and celebrates being the person you were meant to be.

Based loosely on a true story taking place in Mississippi, the musical is set in small-town Indiana. Emma just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, but the school board is having none of it and has canceled the prom for everyone. Meanwhile, in New York City, four fabulous fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear about the trouble brewing around the small-town prom - and that the press is involved - they know it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. They swoop in to help Emma, and now the community has a date with destiny. Broadway's brassiest have come to fight the injustice and kick-ball-change the world!


THE PROM will play on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Main Stage through June 10, 2023. For specific times, reservations and information, call the CDT box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
The cast of The Prom




