Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre

Meet adventurous Robbie, his sidekick dog Kodi, and all of their dragon friends in the best taco party ever.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 3 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March Photo 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March

Stages Theatre Company is presenting Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical, opening tonight! See photos below! Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical is a new musical adaptation of the wildly popular, laugh out loud funny children’s book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. STC invites everyone to the party of the year, because after all, the only thing dragons love more than parties, or tacos, is taco parties! Meet adventurous Robbie, his sidekick dog Kodi, and all of their dragon friends in the best taco party ever.

This hilarious musical is fun for all ages. Whether you grew up reading the book or this is your first introduction to what a dragon taco party truly entails, you will certainly be tapping your toes and laughing nonstop. Watch the book come to life from the page to the stage with colorful costumes, catchy music, and a heartwarming story. Beat the winter blues and join our taco party.

“When reading about Dragons love Tacos the thing I saw over and over was their quest to help young people find creativity. That’s what this musical is to me. A love letter to creativity. A way to make the world make sense. I wanted everyone in this show to be able to explore what creativity meant to them. It’s weird and wonderful and exactly how it should be. Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical is the perfect light in a Minnesota winter, it’s a celebration of friendship, creativity, joy, and most importantly, tacos.”- Anna Crace (Director)

Performances run from January 26 - February 25, 2024. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility or call (952) 979 - 1111. Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 1/28/2024 4:00PM Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 2/10/2024 10:00AM ASL Interpreted (ASL): Sat 2/17/2024 1:00PM Audio Described (AD): Sat 2/17/2024 1:00PM

Photo credit: Amy Rondeau Photography

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical

Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
The cast of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre Photo
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre

This February, love takes center stage at Park Square Theatre with the announcement of the complete cast for Broadway Songbook: Broadway in Love. an exhilarating journey through the most cherished Broadway love songs, featuring a star-studded lineup of talent.

2
Interview: Autumn Ness of BABBLE LAB at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Autumn Ness of BABBLE LAB at Children's Theatre Company

Strap on your safety goggles and clean out your ears! When an experiment unexpectedly goes awry, a concoction of sneaky, sprightly L E T T E R S takes over a weird and wondrous science lab.

3
Video: Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
Video: Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER

Watch as DIAL M FOR MURDER Costume Designer Valérie Thérèse Bart walks us through her process of designing and collaborating within the boundaries of a period piece.

4
Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesbys HANDPRINTS At History Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre

Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS is now running at History Theatre. Check out photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square TheatreCast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre
Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History TheatrePhotos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & TheaterCABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill IrwinGuthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin

Videos

Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER Video
Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer Video
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Mamma Mia! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography in Minneapolis / St. Paul 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
Clue - a new comedy in Minneapolis / St. Paul Clue - a new comedy
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
Herbie Hancock Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Herbie Hancock Live
State Theatre (4/04-4/04)
Disney's The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream) in Minneapolis / St. Paul Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream)
Northrop (1/25-2/02)
Giselle in Minneapolis / St. Paul Giselle
Northrop (3/23-3/24)
FEAST: A play with dinner in Minneapolis / St. Paul FEAST: A play with dinner
Walking Shadow Theatre Company (3/01-3/24)
David Sedaris in Minneapolis / St. Paul David Sedaris
State Theatre (11/06-11/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You