Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company is presenting Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical, opening tonight! See photos below! Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical is a new musical adaptation of the wildly popular, laugh out loud funny children’s book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. STC invites everyone to the party of the year, because after all, the only thing dragons love more than parties, or tacos, is taco parties! Meet adventurous Robbie, his sidekick dog Kodi, and all of their dragon friends in the best taco party ever.

This hilarious musical is fun for all ages. Whether you grew up reading the book or this is your first introduction to what a dragon taco party truly entails, you will certainly be tapping your toes and laughing nonstop. Watch the book come to life from the page to the stage with colorful costumes, catchy music, and a heartwarming story. Beat the winter blues and join our taco party.

“When reading about Dragons love Tacos the thing I saw over and over was their quest to help young people find creativity. That’s what this musical is to me. A love letter to creativity. A way to make the world make sense. I wanted everyone in this show to be able to explore what creativity meant to them. It’s weird and wonderful and exactly how it should be. Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical is the perfect light in a Minnesota winter, it’s a celebration of friendship, creativity, joy, and most importantly, tacos.”- Anna Crace (Director)

Performances run from January 26 - February 25, 2024. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility or call (952) 979 - 1111. Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 1/28/2024 4:00PM Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 2/10/2024 10:00AM ASL Interpreted (ASL): Sat 2/17/2024 1:00PM Audio Described (AD): Sat 2/17/2024 1:00PM