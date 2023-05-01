Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre
The production runs April 29–May 28, 2023 at History Theatre.
1876. It's the last gig for Jesse James: a one-night-only farewell concert starring America's most notorious desperado. Join Jesse as he reenacts his dramatic rise and fall in this mix of Honky Tonk Cabaret and Wild West Show, with a Grand Finale at a place called Northfield, Minnesota. Featuring special guest stars and a few surprises - even for Jesse. The musical escapade by Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling- the team that brought you "Glensheen" is sure to be a new fan favorite!
Check out photos below!
Cast features Sasha Andreev, Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Suzie Juul, Jordan Leggett, James Ramlet, Randy Schmeling, Dane Stauffer, Angela Timberman, and Adam Qualls as Jesse James!
Photo credit: Rick Spaulding
(center) Adam Qualls. (l-r) Randy Schmeling, Jordan Leggett, Suzie Juul, Dane Stauffer, Jen Burleigh-Bentz, James Ramlet (seated). back row: Sasha Andreev, Angela Timberman.
Angela Timberman, Adam Qualls, Suzie Juul
Adam Qualls, Dane Stauffer
Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Jordan Leggett, Randy Schmeling