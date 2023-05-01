Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre

1876. It's the last gig for Jesse James: a one-night-only farewell concert starring America's most notorious desperado. Join Jesse as he reenacts his dramatic rise and fall in this mix of Honky Tonk Cabaret and Wild West Show, with a Grand Finale at a place called Northfield, Minnesota. Featuring special guest stars and a few surprises - even for Jesse. The musical escapade by Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling- the team that brought you "Glensheen" is sure to be a new fan favorite!

Check out photos below!

Cast features Sasha Andreev, Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Suzie Juul, Jordan Leggett, James Ramlet, Randy Schmeling, Dane Stauffer, Angela Timberman, and Adam Qualls as Jesse James!

The production runs April 29-May 28, 2023 at History Theatre.