Photos: BEHIND THE SUN At History Theatre

See photos from BEHIND THE SUN by Stanley Kipper and Laura Drake, running at History Theatre, September 21–October 13, 2024. Directed by Richard D. Thompson.

Obie Kipper has finally found the house of his dreams, but there’s one problem: it’s 1956 and Obie’s dream for the future of his family lies outside his redlined neighborhood, in an all-white neighborhood. With help from an old friend and coworker, Obie puts in motion a sensational scheme to purchase the house. This may either land him in jail or help chart the future for his family and all of Minneapolis.

Based on the lives of playwright Stan Kipper’s family, experience this story of community, family, and the lengths some had to go through to achieve the American Dream.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

