Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023

Phantom Chorus Theatre presents their first large-scale production, CHROMA, performing the first two weekends in June at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul.

CHROMA is a new, original work: a collection of 9 scenes, each themed around a different color of the visual spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, black, and white). In this colorful adventure, audiences will witness eight different directors' unique visions; an anthology told through the mediums of puppetry, movement, music, and multimedia.

Collaborators on this project include those from the LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and disability communities. Company artists will also be teaching 3 free community workshops at adult day camps and one open to all the public, in the month leading up to performances. Workshop participants will learn theatre crafts and puppetry skills, and receive a free ticket voucher to CHROMA. Accessibility is a key factor in this project: 2 live performances will be audio described, 2 will be ASL interpreted, and one will be sensory-friendly. Please note that live streaming tickets will not feature the accessibility services, but these will be provided at a later date. The show is appropriate for all ages, but we recommend that those bringing children younger than 6 consider the sensory-friendly performance. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $10-$30 and all performances will be live-streamed for those who cannot leave the home. Click here to reserve live performance and live streaming tickets!

THE ARTISTS

The 8 local directors for this color spectrum anthology are:

RED directed by Mahmoud Hakima

ORANGE directed by Marc Berg,

YELLOW directed by Aaron Fiskradatz,

GREEN directed by Thalia Kostman,

BLUE directed by Josh Vogen,

INDIGO directed by Rhiannon Fiskradatz,

VIOLET directed by Cheryl Yakacki, and

BLACK/WHITE directed by Thomas Buan.

The show will feature new music composed by Steven Zubich, Rhiannon Fiskradatz, and Mahmoud Hakima. The show will be performed by Thalia Kostman, Marc Berg, Rhiannon Fiskradatz, Josh Vogen, Alex Yang, Andrew Rosdail, Cheryl Yakacki, and Lindsey Oetken. Dylan Kostman is providing dramaturgy, fight choreography, and accessibility advice.

THE SCENES - Each director describes their piece in their own words...

"Red - Two industrious characters look to one another for energy and survival, but at what cost?" - Mahmoud Hakima

"Orange - Told through puppetry and song, the story of a restless scarecrow who longs for a different life" - Marc Berg

"Yellow - A short film, an autobiographical exploration of the impact of the color yellow on a young boy's life" - Aaron Fiskradatz

"Green - In which mime fuses with puppetry to bring you a little creature's adventure through a strange, beautiful, mossy, post-apocalyptic landscape" - Thalia Kostman

"Blue - Told through the art of puppetry and storytelling, the tale of a little crab with big dreams who finds that friendship can reward you with a fresh perspective" - Josh Vogen

"Indigo - An interdimensional alien love story told through music and shadow puppetry" - Rhiannon Fiskradatz

"Violet - An ancient feud among the gods; a dance of dueling drapery" - Cheryl Yakacki

"Black & White - Bookends exploring the complete absence, then presence, of all color through large scale kinetic abstraction" - Thomas Buan

Phantom Chorus Theatre was founded in January of 2022 by fifteen local artist collaborators. They are a grass-roots non-profit theatre company specializing in collaborative, experimental, original works. With a focus on accessibility and community outreach, their aim is to bring a unique theatrical experience to a wider audience. Their first production was Bellerophon's Shadow: Voyage of the Pegasus, in which the mediums of bunraku-style puppetry and physical theatre were melded together. Next, in Victor Invictus, a seven-foot-tall puppet of Frankenstein's Monster was brought to life. CHROMA is Phantom Chorus Theatre's third production, and their first grant-funded production. See images and videos of their past work here at Click Here.