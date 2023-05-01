Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023

CHROMA is a new, original work: a collection of 9 scenes, each themed around a different color of the visual spectrum.

May. 01, 2023  

Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023

Phantom Chorus Theatre presents their first large-scale production, CHROMA, performing the first two weekends in June at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul.

CHROMA is a new, original work: a collection of 9 scenes, each themed around a different color of the visual spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, black, and white). In this colorful adventure, audiences will witness eight different directors' unique visions; an anthology told through the mediums of puppetry, movement, music, and multimedia.

Collaborators on this project include those from the LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and disability communities. Company artists will also be teaching 3 free community workshops at adult day camps and one open to all the public, in the month leading up to performances. Workshop participants will learn theatre crafts and puppetry skills, and receive a free ticket voucher to CHROMA. Accessibility is a key factor in this project: 2 live performances will be audio described, 2 will be ASL interpreted, and one will be sensory-friendly. Please note that live streaming tickets will not feature the accessibility services, but these will be provided at a later date. The show is appropriate for all ages, but we recommend that those bringing children younger than 6 consider the sensory-friendly performance. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $10-$30 and all performances will be live-streamed for those who cannot leave the home. Click here to reserve live performance and live streaming tickets!

THE ARTISTS

The 8 local directors for this color spectrum anthology are:

RED directed by Mahmoud Hakima

ORANGE directed by Marc Berg,

YELLOW directed by Aaron Fiskradatz,

GREEN directed by Thalia Kostman,

BLUE directed by Josh Vogen,

INDIGO directed by Rhiannon Fiskradatz,

VIOLET directed by Cheryl Yakacki, and

BLACK/WHITE directed by Thomas Buan.

The show will feature new music composed by Steven Zubich, Rhiannon Fiskradatz, and Mahmoud Hakima. The show will be performed by Thalia Kostman, Marc Berg, Rhiannon Fiskradatz, Josh Vogen, Alex Yang, Andrew Rosdail, Cheryl Yakacki, and Lindsey Oetken. Dylan Kostman is providing dramaturgy, fight choreography, and accessibility advice.

THE SCENES - Each director describes their piece in their own words...

"Red - Two industrious characters look to one another for energy and survival, but at what cost?" - Mahmoud Hakima

"Orange - Told through puppetry and song, the story of a restless scarecrow who longs for a different life" - Marc Berg

"Yellow - A short film, an autobiographical exploration of the impact of the color yellow on a young boy's life" - Aaron Fiskradatz

"Green - In which mime fuses with puppetry to bring you a little creature's adventure through a strange, beautiful, mossy, post-apocalyptic landscape" - Thalia Kostman

"Blue - Told through the art of puppetry and storytelling, the tale of a little crab with big dreams who finds that friendship can reward you with a fresh perspective" - Josh Vogen

"Indigo - An interdimensional alien love story told through music and shadow puppetry" - Rhiannon Fiskradatz

"Violet - An ancient feud among the gods; a dance of dueling drapery" - Cheryl Yakacki

"Black & White - Bookends exploring the complete absence, then presence, of all color through large scale kinetic abstraction" - Thomas Buan

Phantom Chorus Theatre was founded in January of 2022 by fifteen local artist collaborators. They are a grass-roots non-profit theatre company specializing in collaborative, experimental, original works. With a focus on accessibility and community outreach, their aim is to bring a unique theatrical experience to a wider audience. Their first production was Bellerophon's Shadow: Voyage of the Pegasus, in which the mediums of bunraku-style puppetry and physical theatre were melded together. Next, in Victor Invictus, a seven-foot-tall puppet of Frankenstein's Monster was brought to life. CHROMA is Phantom Chorus Theatre's third production, and their first grant-funded production. See images and videos of their past work here at Click Here.




Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre
Get a first look at photos of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre.
Review Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Review Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
Read the reviews for An American Tail: The Musical at Children's Theatre Company.
Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
What did our critic think of AN AMERICAN TALE THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company?
Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort Photo
Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort
The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) has announced the 5 projects selected for the 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab—a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities. 

More Hot Stories For You


Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage SeasonDuluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage Season
May 2, 2023

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Main Stage season, a thrilling combination of beloved classics and remarkable new productions. Through the power of live theatre, audiences will be transported to another time and place as they laugh, share a tender moment, and create new memories that will last a lifetime.
Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023
May 1, 2023

Phantom Chorus Theatre presents their first large-scale production, CHROMA, performing the first two weekends in June at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul.
Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History TheatrePhotos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre
May 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre.
Review Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre CompanyReview Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
May 1, 2023

Read the reviews for An American Tail: The Musical at Children's Theatre Company.
Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab CohortFive Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort
April 30, 2023

The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) has announced the 5 projects selected for the 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab—a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities. 
share