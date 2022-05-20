Orpheum Lights Will Dim on May 20 in Memory of Former Technical Director Dave Marietta

Hennepin Theatre Trust mourns the loss of former longtime Stage Manager and Technical Director of the historic Orpheum Theatre Dave Marietta, who passed away on April 22, 2022 at the age of 71. To commemorate his life, longtime service and dedication to theater in Minneapolis, the lights of the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres will dim for three minutes on Friday, May 20 at exactly 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Marietta was a native Minnesotan and a third-generation stagehand who played a key role in the restoration and success of the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres in the Hennepin Theatre District. From an early age as a teen, he began his love of theater by learning the skills required to change title letters on marquees. He began to work in the Hennepin Theatre District in 1977 and became affectionally known as the "house man" due to his passion for and dedication to ensuring the utmost perfection for every patron and visitor to the theater.

It has been said that the theater was Mr. Marietta's home away from home, both in spirit and at times, literally, often working 100-hour weeks as productions moved in and out of the Orpheum. Always the consummate stagehand to everyone around him, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes and never darkened the spotlight for anyone else. He believed in sharing the spotlight and admiration for the many people who worked largely unseen behind the scenes.

Those who knew him, or would come to know him, admired his love of storytelling. He was happiest while giving a tour or talking about the history of the Orpheum Theatre. He had countless stories of celebrities and events that passed through the theater, however, Mr. Marietta said that the stories of the people he worked with and saw everyday were the ones worth telling.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.