Ordway Will Require Vaccination Upon Reopening in September

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will reopen for performances beginning this September. September will mark the first in-person indoor shows at the Ordway in more than 18 months.

In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant and increasing case numbers in Minnesota, we require all guests to present proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending an event.

The Arts Partnership-the four highly acclaimed organizations that perform regularly at the the Ordway venue, including Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Schubert Club-will prioritize health and safety in its reopening plans, following the latest public safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Minnesota Department of Health and local requirements from the City of Saint Paul. In preparation for welcoming audiences back into the building as safely as possible, the Ordway has upgraded its air filtration system to increase air flow and bring in more outside air and has installed high-efficiency MERV 13 air filters. It has also implemented enhanced cleaning practices throughout the building.

Learn more at https://ordway.org/reopening/.