Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Launches GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship By And For BIPOC Artists

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today launched GreenRoom, an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by and for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists. The six-week program will be led by seven BIPOC artists and run July 7 through Aug. 18. Applications for the 10 open fellowship positions are available now. GreenRoom is made possible by support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

"The arts are essential to our daily lives. They connect people of different traditions, cultures, and backgrounds together around one shared experience," said Ordway Director of Arts Learning and Community Engagement Maia Maiden, who leads GreenRoom. We want to invest in the talented, diverse artists here in Minnesota because they deserve it, and our local arts community is better because of their artistry."

Eligible applicants include BIPOC actors, dancers and singers who are 18 years or older and have less than three years of experience as a professional musical theater performer beyond high school or college. Applicants should be able to demonstrate commitments to the performing arts and participating in the duration of the program. Fellows will be paid $2,250 for their participation in the program.

GreenRoom's core faculty members include Denzel Belin, Rush Benson, Aimee K. Bryant, Tiffany Cooper, Jared Miller, Nora Montañez Patterson and Natalia Romero Arbeláez. These artists will develop the program curriculum, which will cover acting, vocal technique, movement and auditioning, as well as special master classes on business development, public speaking and wellness. Guest speakers and teaching artists will also participate.

Interested artists can apply online at Ordway.org/GreenRoom between now and May 15. Faculty members will review applications and notify selected applicants in June.

"We are honored to welcome seven accomplished artists as core faculty members for this fellowship," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "Thanks to the generous support of the Knight Foundation, the Ordway and its esteemed GreenRoom faculty will be able to build a dynamic program that is fresh, intentional, and beneficial for the fellows as they navigate their careers in musical theater."

ABOUT GREENROOM

ABOUT THE ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

