O'Shaughnessy Presents WOMEN WHO INFLUENCE - MOIPEI IN CONCERT

The O'Shaughnessy Theater presents Women Who Influence - MOIPEI in concert, February 17th at 7:30 PM.

Mary, Maggy and Marta are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently reside in the U.S. They found early success in Kenya Music Festivals. At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors.

Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC), by the President of Kenya in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. MOIPEI has been voted the winners of the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards as Best Vocal Group.

Recent performances include The Kennedy Center, Washington DC; 54 Below and Merkin Hall (Kaufman Center) both in NYC. Other performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, NYC; the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, San Antonio Symphony; Amarillo Opera; Blue Strawberry in St. Louis and Performing Arts Centers through the country.

Their program is as unique as their talents. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to swing, a flash of pop to provoke, and add a traditional Kenyan children's song to bring it all back home. The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling, and entertaining evening. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Music Direction by Phil Reno. Written and directed by Matthew Inge.