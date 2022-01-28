Northrop Presents Paul Taylor Dance Company Next Month

Paul Taylor molded the dance company that bears his name into one of the preeminent performing ensembles in the world, leading it until his death. Now under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Novak the company continues to be one of most famous and dynamic modern dance ensembles of our time. In this program, the Company premieres a new work by Peter Chu, a Northrop Centennial Commission, paired with two classic Taylor works, the sublime masterpiece, Airs, and Promethean Fire, set to three keyboard works by Bach as richly orchestrated by Stokowski

The Company: Eran Bugge, Michael Apuzzo, Christina Lynch Markham, Madelyn Ho, Kristin Draucker, Lee Duveneck, Alex Clayton, Devon Louis, John Harnage, Maria Ambrose Lisa Borres, Jada Pearman, Shawn Lesniak, Adam Dickerson, Jake Vincent, Jessica Ferretti, And Raechelle Manolo

Founding Artistic Director: Paul Taylor

Artistic Director: Micheal Novak

Rehearsal Directors: Bettie De Jong, Andy Lebeau, And Cathy Mccann

Principal Lighting Designers: Jennifer Tipton And James F. Ingalls

Principal Set & Costume Designers: Santo Loquasto And William Ivey Long

Executive Director: John Tomlinson

