Minnesota Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Minnesota Opera has announced its 2021-2022 Season! The subscriptions includes two in-person operas, The Anonymous Lover and Carmen, with the option to add on two in-person concerts: Opera in the Outfield at CHS Field and Voices United, featuring the MN Opera Chorus.

In addition, the season includes three FREE digital performances: Interstate, MNiatures, and Edward Tulane Choral Suite.

The full lineup is as follows:

Opera In The Outfield: September 24, 2021

The Anonymous Lover: February 5-13, 2022

Voices United: March 27, 2022

Carmen: May 7-22, 2022

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-2022/.