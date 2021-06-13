Minnesota Opera Announces 2021-22 Season
The season includes three FREE digital performances:Â Interstate, MNiatures, andÂ Edward Tulane Choral Suite.
Minnesota Opera has announced its 2021-2022 Season! The subscriptions includes two in-person operas, The Anonymous Lover and Carmen, with the option to add on two in-person concerts: Opera in the Outfield at CHS Field and Voices United, featuring the MN Opera Chorus.
In addition, the season includes three FREE digital performances: Interstate, MNiatures, and Edward Tulane Choral Suite.
The full lineup is as follows:
Opera In The Outfield: September 24, 2021
The Anonymous Lover: February 5-13, 2022
Voices United: March 27, 2022
Carmen: May 7-22, 2022
Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-2022/.