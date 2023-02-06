Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Minneapolis Musical Theatre Announces ANALOG AND VINYL Cast

Performances run February 24-March 12, 2023.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Minneapolis Musical Theatre has announced the cast for the area premiere of "Analog and Vinyl," performing February 24-March 12, 2023 at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

"Analog and Vinyl" is a hipster rom-com spin on "Faust." In the musical, a down-on-his-luck record shop owner is in danger of losing his family's store. When all seems lost, a mysterious stranger comes with an offer - and it's not for vintage vinyl. Written by Michael Berresse & Paul Gordon, the show features toe-tapping tunes influenced by Elvis Costello, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, and Brian Wilson.

The cast includes:
Roland Hawkins II - as Harrison, the record shop owner. Roland was previously seen in MMT's "Hands on a Hardbody."
Grace Hillmyer - as Rodeo Girl, making her MMT debut.
Bradley Johnson - as The Stranger, making his MMT debut.
And featuring understudies Kyle Camay, previously seen in MMT's "Striking 12" and "Hands on a Hardbody" and Georgia Doolittle, making her MMT debut.

"Analog and Vinyl" will be directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes with Music Direction by Brenda Varda, both of whom are making their MMT debut with this show.

Tickets are available for $18-$35 and are currently on sale at aboutmmt.org.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since that time the company has staged more than 60 musicals - more than 40 of which have been area premieres. For additional information about MMT, visit www.aboutmmt.org.




