MY FAIR LADY, BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, and More Set For Artistry's 2027 Season
Performances also include 'Til Death and Philly and the Dreamer.
Artistry has announced its 2027 theatrical season. Featuring a lineup of powerful narratives, rich characters, and unforgettable music, the upcoming season includes Til Death, Philly and the Dreamer, Barefoot in the Park, and the classic masterpiece My Fair Lady.
Under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Kelli Foster Warder, Artistry is innovating to meet the demands of the current theater landscape. This brand-new 2027 season model centers on dynamic partnerships, collaboration, and community. By joining forces with Bourgoin Productions, Bucket Brigade Theater, and Stage North, Artistry unites some of the Twin Cities' finest artists to bring transformative storytelling directly to Bloomington.
'Til Death: A Marriage Musical
Dates: February 4 – February 20
Venue: Black Box Theatre
Credits: Book & Lyrics by Jeremiah Gamble | Music by Vanessa & Jeremiah Gamble
A Twin Cities Valentine's tradition returns for its 15th hit season! This ridiculous, heart-wrenching, and squirm-inducing musical comedy traps a couple in a midlife crisis inside a tiny cabin with newlyweds. It is a lovely, laugh-out-loud look at love that asks: will their marriage survive the weekend?
“Vanessa and I had been married thirteen years when we wrote and premiered 'Til Death in 2012. And here we are fifteen years later. What a joy to be teaming up with Artistry for this Anniversary season” Jeremiah Gamble
Philly and the Dreamer
Dates: April 7 – May 2
Venue: Schneider Theater
Credits: Music, Lyrics & Book by John Cal | Based on the book Philly by Kevin Coughlin & John Cal
Production: Produced by Philly Developmental | General Managed by Bourgoin Productions
High-stakes Broadway storytelling meets the timeless spirit of classic rock. Set in 1979 Yonkers, this premiere follows Johnny, a passionate songwriter, and Phyllis, the hairdresser who could become a star. What starts out as “all-about-the-music” soon becomes dangerously complicated for everyone. When all ultimately seems lost, it's the strength of family, friends, and the unlikely legacy of one good-hearted mobster that triumphantly emerges to save the day.
“We're thrilled to bring this high-energy, multigenerational original musical to Artistry's stage. We are deeply grateful for Artistry's vision to champion new work and for their commitment to bringing original theater to the community. This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the power of musical theater in bringing people together.” Rebecca Rizzio, Creative Producer/Director
Barefoot in the Park
Dates: May 6 – June 6
Venue: Black Box Theatre
Credits: By Neil Simon | Co-production with Stage North Theater Company
From the legendary Neil Simon comes one of America's absolute funniest comedies. When a pair of passionate newlyweds receive a surprise visit from a loopy mother-in-earth, a disastrous matchmaking dinner with their eccentric neighbor unleashes non-stop laughs where everything that can go wrong, does.
"Our mission is to do world premieres of new plays and re-visit older, sometimes neglected plays. By pooling our time, talents and resources with Artistry, we're able to create an even better experience for audiences." Stage North Artistic Director Peter Moore
My Fair Lady
Dates: July 29 – August 22
Venue: Schneider Theater
Credits: Book & Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner | Music by Frederick Loewe
Widely considered one of the greatest musical triumphs of all time. Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, Lerner and Loewe's award-winning masterpiece boasts a legendary score—including 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'The Rain in Spain'—that continues to sweep audiences off their feet.
(Note: My Fair Lady is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).)
“I am thrilled to bring one of the greatest musicals of all time to Bloomington - great story telling, thrilling dance and gorgeous music is how we do summers at Artistry!” - Kelli Foster Warder
|
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Commonweal Theatre Company (11/07-12/21)
|
Outlander in Concert
State (10/22-10/22)
|
Where the Wild Things Are
Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre (2/26-3/07)
|
Limón Dance Company
Northrop (1/30-1/30)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
DECC Symphony Hall (11/10-11/10) VIDEOS
|
The Who's Tommy
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (3/30-4/04)
|
Head Over Heels
LUSH Lounge and Theater (9/18-10/10)
|
Student Matinee: Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/19-3/19)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Orhpeum Theatre (11/17-11/22)
|
BIZARTICA
Bumbling Fools Meadry (10/17-10/17)