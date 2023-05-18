Jim Brickman Brings Brickman Across America to Minneapolis in June for 2 Shows at The Dakota! at Dakota Jazz Club

This concet will be on June 6th and 7th, 2023

Jim Brickman
Photo courtesy of Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman's distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music.

The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning twenty-two number one albums and thirty-two top twenty radio singles. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, Gospel Music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, a Canadian Country Music Award, and is a member of Pandora's "2 Billion Streams" club.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Brickman is one of pop music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell ten million albums worldwide.

He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: The Jim Brickman Show.

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Carly Simon, Lady A, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Jane Krakowski, and a host of country, R&B, Broadway, pop, and jazz musicians.

Hope, faith and peace are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman's passionate songwriting. "I write music to be shared - to soothe, to inspire, to celebrate, to love. To me, music is the pure and simple soundtrack to life's most memorable moments."

As a true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates, Jim Brickman is thrilled to introduce fans to his most recent songs and perform them live in concert halls across the world.

WHAT: Brickman Across America

WHEN: June 6th & 7th - 8:00PM

WHERE: The Dakota

For more information, please click the ticket link button below.




