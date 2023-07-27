Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Will Dusek who plays Frankie Valli

Photo by Dan Norman

With phenomenal music, memorable characters and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Experience electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

We chat with Will Dusek who plays Frankie Valli in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of Jersey Boys.



What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?

What I enjoy most about playing Frankie Valli is that he’s very human. Sure there are moments in the play where he is quite charming and lovable, but there are also plenty of moments where he’s a narcissist and hot-tempered. He also goes through such an array of experiences over those years in the play. From being a teenager and singing his first big gig, to having three number one hits as the frontman of The Four Seasons, to losing friends, family, and marriage after marriage, he goes through it all. It’s a challenge, but also a gift to walk in his shoes for two and a half hours almost every night.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is a tie between “Cry For Me” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” “Cry For Me” is one of my favorites because it’s the first time Shad, Sam, David, and I sing together as a quartet. It’s low pressure, no big band, just four guys, two guitars, a piano, and their voices. Plus, Sam Stoll who plays Bob Gaudio is the lead soloist for that song and I get to sing back up which doesn’t really happen in this show a whole lot. It‘s fun and reminds me to listen more to my guys when I am singing the lead solo line. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” is also up there because it’s that singing-alone-in-an-empty-room-by-yourself kind of song. Every night when the lights first come up and I’m center stage with that microphone, for about the first verse and chorus of that song I really can’t see anyone in the audience. All I can see are the lights, hear the music, and feel the energy in the room. Plus it’s just the coolest thing to sing such an iconic song with CDT’s full live band.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

One of my favorite moments is when I first meet Gyp DeCarlo, played by Michael Gruber. Every night he’s the same character at the core, but his tactics or the way he says the lines are different. It gives me so much to play with and off of and really makes doing a long run of a show like this more enjoyable. There are a lot of moments like that with other actors in the play as well, but the moment with him is a standout. The other one is a bit more sentimental and comes towards the end of the show after all The Four Seasons have delivered our final monologues. My final line of my monologue is “…chasing the music, trying to get home” and for whatever reason before I land underneath my street lamp, I feel compelled to look at the other three guys underneath theirs. It’s really gotten to me a couple times. It’s a moment for me, as Will, to take my brain out of the play and appreciate the music and the gift that I’ve been given of getting to do this role, in this show, with these people. It’s something I will cherish forever.

Jersey Boys at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Photo by Dan Norman

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Jersey Boys?

I hope the audience takes away a couple things. One, families are lovely, but families are also broken and that’s okay. They are also worth fighting for. Frankie experiences a broken family in the form of his relationship with Mary, Lorraine, and Francine but one of the biggest broken families is The Four Seasons themselves. Tommy, Nick, and Bob in this play are his family and that dynamic goes through so many ups and downs. Even after the lowest of the lows, they reunite for one last performance where they are able to see each other for who they are and be a “family” again one last time. I also hope the audience will discover that most people that you see or know about that have all this “success” and fame are just people like everyone else. They go through heartbreak, they lash out and get angry, they laugh, they cry, they experience it all just like everyone else. So I guess with that, we should just be more mindful.