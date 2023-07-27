Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

This production runs now through February 24, 2024

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Interview: David Stillman of GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Minnesota Fringe Photo 4 Interview: David Stillman of GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Minnesota Fringe

Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Will Dusek who plays Frankie Valli 
Photo by Dan Norman 

With phenomenal music, memorable characters and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Experience electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

We chat with Will Dusek who plays Frankie Valli in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of Jersey Boys.


What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?

What I enjoy most about playing Frankie Valli is that he’s very human.  Sure there are moments in the play where he is quite charming and lovable, but there are also plenty of moments where he’s a narcissist and hot-tempered.  He also goes through such an array of experiences over those years in the play.  From being a teenager and singing his first big gig, to having three number one hits as the frontman of The Four Seasons, to losing friends, family, and marriage after marriage, he goes through it all.  It’s a challenge, but also a gift to walk in his shoes for two and a half hours almost every night.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is a tie between “Cry For Me” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”  “Cry For Me” is one of my favorites because it’s the first time Shad, Sam, David, and I sing together as a quartet.  It’s low pressure, no big band, just four guys, two guitars, a piano, and their voices.  Plus, Sam Stoll who plays Bob Gaudio is the lead soloist for that song and I get to sing back up which doesn’t really happen in this show a whole lot.  It‘s fun and reminds me to listen more to my guys when I am singing the lead solo line. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” is also up there because it’s that singing-alone-in-an-empty-room-by-yourself kind of song.  Every night when the lights first come up and I’m center stage with that microphone, for about the first verse and chorus of that song I really can’t see anyone in the audience.  All I can see are the lights, hear the music, and feel the energy in the room.  Plus it’s just the coolest thing to sing such an iconic song with CDT’s full live band.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

One of my favorite moments is when I first meet Gyp DeCarlo, played by Michael Gruber.  Every night he’s the same character at the core, but his tactics or the way he says the lines are different.  It gives me so much to play with and off of and really makes doing a long run of a show like this more enjoyable.  There are a lot of moments like that with other actors in the play as well, but the moment with him is a standout.  The other one is a bit more sentimental and comes towards the end of the show after all The Four Seasons have delivered our final monologues.  My final line of my monologue is “…chasing the music, trying to get home” and for whatever reason before I land underneath my street lamp, I feel compelled to look at the other three guys underneath theirs.  It’s really gotten to me a couple times.  It’s a moment for me, as Will, to take my brain out of the play and appreciate the music and the gift that I’ve been given of getting to do this role, in this show, with these people.  It’s something I will cherish forever.

Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Jersey Boys at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Photo by Dan Norman 

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Jersey Boys?

I hope the audience takes away a couple things.  One, families are lovely, but families are also broken and that’s okay.  They are also worth fighting for.  Frankie experiences a broken family in the form of his relationship with Mary, Lorraine, and Francine but one of the biggest broken families is The Four Seasons themselves.  Tommy, Nick, and Bob in this play are his family and that dynamic goes through so many ups and downs.  Even after the lowest of the lows, they reunite for one last performance where they are able to see each other for who they are and be a “family” again one last time.  I also hope the audience will discover that most people that you see or know about that have all this “success” and fame are just people like everyone else.  They go through heartbreak, they lash out and get angry, they laugh, they cry, they experience it all just like everyone else.  So I guess with that, we should just be more mindful.

 What are your favorite local spots? 

Some of my favorite spots in the Twin Cities are Mac’s Fish and Chips (either location), the Mall of St. Paul (antique shop), and the Como Zoo and Conservatory.

 Thank you Will for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Margaret Cho of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at The Fitzgerald Theater Photo
Interview: Margaret Cho of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at The Fitzgerald Theater

Beginning with her early days on the scene in SoCal, comedian Margaret Co has always been the Agent Provocateur of stand up. Never one to shy away from a difficult, or even 'taboo' topic, there is no subject off limits. Her socially aware brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader as well as a teacher to those with open minds and open hearts.

2
Review: RUTHLESS! At Theatre Elision At Elision Playhouse Photo
Review: RUTHLESS! At Theatre Elision At Elision Playhouse

What did our critic think of RUTHLESS! at Theatre Elision At Elision Playhouse?

3
Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater

What did our critic think of SHANE at Guthrie Theater? A mysterious man, dressed all in black, arrives on a farm in 1889 Wyoming, looking to wash up and be on his way but something compels him to stay.

4
Interview: Courtney Rodd of HEAD OVER HEELS at Ashland Productions Photo
Interview: Courtney Rodd of HEAD OVER HEELS at Ashland Productions

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” and Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: RUTHLESS! At Theatre Elision At Elision PlayhouseReview: RUTHLESS! At Theatre Elision At Elision Playhouse
Interview: Courtney Rodd of HEAD OVER HEELS at Ashland ProductionsInterview: Courtney Rodd of HEAD OVER HEELS at Ashland Productions
Interview: Berto Borroto of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Lyric Arts Company Of AnokaInterview: Berto Borroto of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Lyric Arts Company Of Anoka
Interview: Mia Nelson of JIMMY AWARDS SEMI-FINALIST at Jimmy AwardsInterview: Mia Nelson of JIMMY AWARDS SEMI-FINALIST at Jimmy Awards

Videos

Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless!
Theatre Elision (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jerry Seinfeld
Orpheum Theatre (9/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat & Nat - Unfiltered Live
Pantages Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure
Stages Theatre Company (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celtic Thunder Odyssey
State Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot
State Theatre (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You