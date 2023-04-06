Interview: Tiffany Cooper of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through June 10, 2023

Tiffany Cooper
Photo courtesy Tiffany Cooper

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

We chat with Tiffany Cooper who places Mrs. Green in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres produciton of The Prom.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I have three favorite songs in the show, each for a different reason. The "Acceptance Song" is a reminder that we need to accept one another for who we are as is individuals and who we choose to love. I love the Lyrics, And it's not big of you, Let's all work together to make rainbow dreams come true. Forget your Politics. The second song I love is, "Dance with You", because it's such a beautiful message of belonging to each other without all the drama. There is just something breath-taking about the melody and lyrics. Thirdly, I just adore the song, "We Look to You", because it reminds me of why we need theater and storytelling because it lets us escape from our daily lives and dream.

What do you enjoy most about playing Mrs. Green?

The thing I love most about playing Mrs. Green is, she is your mother, aunt, friend or sister, she means well, but is afraid of change, loss of power and knowledge that challenges her belief system. Mrs. Green's journey is interesting because nothing about her background has prepared her to make this important transformation at the end. This is by accepting her daughter's sexual orientation and accept her life choice. You see her pulling every trick out of the bag until she finally accepts her daughter for who she is. Most people think Mrs. Green is the villain because she works against the grain. But what makes her redeemable is her love for her daughter. Mrs. Green loves her daughter more than anything else and doesn't want to lose her, so she transforms. This is what I love as an actor about playing Mrs. Green ... her transformation. We all deserve a second chance. The audience "boos" my character the whole show some nights.

What is your favorite moment in the Prom?
My favorite moment in the Prom is at the end, when my daughter Alyssa tells Emma she loves her in public. I try to talk her out of the lifestyle. I love the line. "I just don't want you to have a hard life" and Alyssa responds, "Mom, life is already hard." This is when I realize there is nothing else I can do but accept and love my daughter for who she is.

Why is the story of the Prom important for today?
We received fan mail from a young man from the south. He said his stepfather disowned him because he is gay and likes musical theater. Musical theater has kept him alive, despite being bullied at school and not belonging. As a result of a bad flood, he lost all his show playbills. He asked for a signed playbill from the cast which we sent to him. The story of "The Prom" really resonated with him because he lives similar lives. THIS IS WHY WE DO WHAT WE DO. Unfortunately, the more intolerance exists the "Prom" story will remain timeless.

What do you hope the audiences take away from seeing the Prom?

It is my hope that audiences that lean more conservative get a better grasp of the profound significance judging an individual for their sexual orientation, than those who already accept others as they are. My husband sat at the table with two older women, who were against gay rights. They left the show saying, "Maybe they have the right to love who they want. I now understand my granddaughter better."

Photo by Dan Norman

Thank you Tiffany for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




