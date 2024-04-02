Interview: Sheena Janson Kelley of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Artistry Theater

One of the most beloved musicals of all time comes to Artistry! Featuring a treasure trove of cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein songs, including Climb Every Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has enchanted audiences of all ages for more than 60 years, earning several Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This spring, experience it for the first time or all over again at the Schneider Theater!

We chat with Sheena Janson Kelley, who portrays Maria in the Artistry Theaters production of "The Sound of Music."

What do you enjoy most about your role in the Sound of Music?

We're currently in rehearsals and this process has been so fulfilling. Being given space to play, invent, and re-discover the character of Maria is such an honor and I'm especially grateful to have the opportunity to spend extensive time with our young actors (the von Trapp children): they can make me laugh, recharge my battery and remind me to have fun!

What is your favorite song in the sound of music?

Is it corny to say Edelweiss? Musically, it is so simple- with no big orchestrations to hide behind- but the messaging of loyalty and pride within the context of the show is heartbreaking and beautifully performed (by Rodolfo Nieto, playing Captain von Trapp) in our production.

Photo courtesy of Sheena Janson Kelley

What is your favorite moment in the sound of music?

In the story, there are so many. I was introduced to the movie a long time ago and have the montage of the children and Maria traversing through the town in their "new play clothes" ingrained in my memory. As a kid, I always wished a governess like Maria would come and whisk me and my sisters away; and we would ride our bikes and sing songs as loud as we could without a care in the world.

But in this show, I am so moved by Climb Every Mountain: I consider myself so lucky to be able to listen to Susan Hofflander (playing the Mother Abbess) sing a beautiful rendition of this song every night during the run of this show.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I know that many in my generation and older have a nostalgic connection to this story's music, but I also hope that after seeing our production, audiences can recognize the fortitude and grit- as our director Max Wojtanowicz continually reminds us to honor the courageous acts of these characters, which are ultimately fueled by sheer will.

What are your favorite local spots?

I don't go out much...but when I do, my husband and I love to go to restaurants: some recent favorites of ours are Sanjusan, Meritage, Bauhaus Brewery and Wakame. We also love to partake in bar bingo, meat raffles and trivia!

Thank you Sheena for your time.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.