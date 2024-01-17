Interview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentre

This event will take place April 20, 2024

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Interview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentre
Photo courtesy of Shane Obedzinski

The Minnesota Card Show is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024, at the Saint Paul River Center. Excitingly, six cast members from the classic movie "The Sandlot" will be in attendance for the show. The notable personalities include Tom Guiry, Victor DiMattia, Brandon Adams, Shane Obedzinski, Mary York, and Grant Gelt. You'll have the opportunity to meet them and get autographs on Saturday during the event.

We chat with cast member Shane Obedzinski who played "Tommie Repeat Timmons," about this event, The Sandlot, and coming to Minnesota. 

What is your favorite memory of The Sandlot?

My favorite memory is such a tough one, it was the greatest summer ever for us afterall. Filming in the treehouse stands out as far as the work aspect of it goes.

The boys and I all bought super nintendos and after filming would go to each others apartment and play street fighter until we were forced to stop.

What is your favorite moment in The Sandlot?

When I was younger my favorite moment was the two teams playing each other and us winning. Now that im older the fireworks scene is my standout.

The music helps bring that whole scene to a new level. Its powerful in all the ways that make America what it was then and should still be.

What are you looking forward to at the Minnesota Card Show event?

Anytime in minnesota is a great time. Weve been lucky to have been here a few times before. We had a event at Shakopee bowl a few years ago that was incredible.

The Mall of America is a wonder every time i step in it. Theres also a giant candy store about 40 minutes outside the city i went to, Id like to go back there.

It's also cold and being from Florida, I enjoy the change. Maybe I can find a sledding spot.

What do you hope anyone who attends the Minnesota Card Show takes away from it?

The card show is a great opportunity for all ages to explore the art of collecting , see some amazing things and meet some guests from all genres. I look forward to meeting Any fans of the Sandlot that come out. Hopefully we can share some stores and continue to celebrate what makes this film so special. I know it will be a great event, cant wait for it. 

Thank you Shane for your time!

For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.




