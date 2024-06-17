Interview: Seth Tychon Steidl of SWEENEY TODD at Ashland Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo by Kara Salava

Sweeney Todd will be playing at Ashland Productions in Maplewood, Minnesota July 12-21, 2024.

We chat with Seth Tychon Steidl who plays the role of Sweeney Todd about his role and the production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Sweeney Todd?

I love diving into such a deeply flawed character. In my opinion (as a greedy actor), there are very few characters in the musical theatre repertoire whose stories/arcs come to a truly satisfying conclusion from start to finish. Sweeney Todd is one of them. Being able to share his story with an audience is both an immense amount of work and an absolute privilege.

Do you have a favorite song in Sweeney Todd?

I do! My favorite song is the duet between Lovett and Todd in the Final Scene. This duet is essentially the climax of Todd’s inner story after the plot resolves; the second climax you didn’t know you needed until it’s too late.

Do you have a favorite moment in Sweeney Todd?

(SPOILER) My favorite moment in Sweeney Todd must be at the very end, after Lovett is dispatched, and it is just the barber and his wife on stage. The only thread of life left in Sweeney’s heart; severed by his own lust for vengeance. It is both tragic and beautiful.

(NON-SPOILER OPTION) My favorite non-spoiler moment in Sweeney Todd is when he meets the Beggar Woman in the opening scene. If only his longing for the past didn’t blind him to the present.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope Sweeney Todd serves as a sobering reminder to the audience that the same darkness which ultimately destroys Todd, Lovett and Turpin exists in every single one of us. And if we’re not careful (either by being ignorant of its presence or by allowing it residency in our hearts), it becomes a poison that devours our soul, bit by bit, until there’s nothing left. Unconditional forgiveness is always the path to healing. Never vengeance.

What are your favorite local spots?

Shoutout to both Doc’s Landing and Tally’s Dockside in White Bear Lake! Sweeney Todd’s favorite East metro watering holes! Sak’s Sports Bar in Vadnais Heights is also a sponsor of Ashland Productions, and a staple for cast outings after rehearsals and performances.

Thank you Seth for your time! We look forward to seeing the production of Sweeney Todd at Ashland Productions.

For more ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.

