Interview: Scarlet, Tina, Alexis, Blake of WITCH PERFECT: LIVE SINGING DRAG SHOW (TINA BURNER, SCARLET ENVY, AND ALEXIS MICHELLE) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre

SISTAAAAAS! Be sure to check out WITCH PERFECT: LIVE DRAG SHOW on October 26th at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre.

Starring Tina Burner (RuPaul's Drag Race 13), Scarlet Envy (RuPaul's Drag Race 11 + All Stars 6), and Alex Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race 9) come together to present a WITCHY tribute to HOCUS POCUS.

Don't miss this LIVE SINGING show.

Music Director: Blake Allen, Written by Seeber & Allen, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Blake Allen, Costumes by Florence D'Lee , Guitar Mike Rosengarten, Drums Rob Guillford.

We chat with Tina, Scarlet, Alexis, and Blake about this production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

Tina: For me, drag has always been such a powerful way to uplift people when they're down and celebrate with them in their highs. Even during the pandemic, I would perform in my living room to a cell phone just to connect with people. But nothing brings me more joy than be in the room with people, feel the love, and hear the laughter. Right now more than ever, human interaction and love is something that is really important, and I am grateful I get to the share the stage with my fellow NY Sisters.

What inspired Witch Perfect?

Tina: I love taking something that is so beloved and putting my own Tina Burner spin on it. Let's face it, this Hallowe'en classic was basically written for drag queens anyway. I really thought it was important to amp up the camp but also turn it into a full, parody musical that reaches out to all styles of music from pop to Broadway and other classics.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Scarlet: Stepping into the shoes of such an iconic character is a dream. My favorite part of Witch Perfect is of course, "AMUCK AMUCK AMUCK!!!!" Admittedly, I also love turning an audience member into a cat... (Hey Kitty Girl) You will have to come see the show to find all the hidden gems, but they're sprinkled throughout a night that is fabulously nostalgic, witchy, and fun. The cast is phenomenal, and we are so excited to be coming to Minneapolis!

Do you have a favorite part in the movie Hocus Pocus?

Tina: From the amazing live performances to such iconic character work, and of course who doesn't love a good double entendre.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this performance?

Alexis: Most of all I hope the audiences take away an unforgettable evening, having been fabulously entertained... but I KNOW that'll happen. The show that Tina and Blake have created is hilarious and so well done, and this cast made of Scarlet, Tina, and your's truly have some seriously witchy chemistry... we are having a ball, and it shows!

Do you have any favorite spots in Minnesota?

Blake: I haven't spent a lot of time in Minnesota, even though I love the cold. I have been a huge fan of Minnesota Radio and the Guthrie Theatre for several years, and of course, the Minnesota Orchestra is one of the best in the world, so it will be thrilling to perform our parody musical in one of the most respected art communities in the country. And who doesn't love a good tater tot!

Thank you Tina, Scarlett, Alexis, and Blake for your time! We look forward to your show here in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button.

Photo by The Gingerb3ards.