Interview: Sasha Velour of THE POWER OF DRAG STARRING SASHA VELOUR at Huntington Bank Rotunda

This event will be on April 28, 2023.

Apr. 01, 2023 Â 
Interview: Sasha Velour of THE POWER OF DRAG STARRING SASHA VELOUR at Huntington Bank Rotunda
Sasha Velour
Photo by Tanner Abel

Mall of AmericaÂ® and Flip Phone Events have announced The Power of Drag starring Sasha Velour. This event will be a celebration of Sasha's new book, "The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag." This ticketed, all ages, family friendly event is brought to you by Bubly.

Sasha Velour will host the show and perform two stunning numbers alongside Minneapolis drag legends Mercedes Iman Diamond, Dida Ritz, Dick Von Dyke, Sasha Cassadine, Luna Muse + Queen Onya. The event is a love letter to the art of drag.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. in the HuntingtonÂ® Bank Rotunda. VIP ticket holders will receive prime seating, a signed copy of Sasha's book, a Mall of AmericaÂ® swag bag and a private meet + greet prior to the show. A book signing will also take place following the show for anyone who purchases the book. Books will be available for sale by Barnes & Noble MOAÂ® on the day of the event.

We chat with Sasha Velour about this event.

What do you hope the audience takes away from the Power of Drag whether it be attending your event at Mall of America or reading your new book?

I want to make a case for the radical history of drag. Throughout time, drag has helped people survive. We put on shows and create work for queer and trans people. We protest and speak up for the rights of our community in its fullest, organize resources, raise money. And we entertain and make people feel joy in the midst of stress, grief, even direct oppression. Drag is an art and it is a right. It has saved my life many times, and given me a home and a community. I hope this book and my story encourages people to accept drag more fully as a wonderful part of world culture.

What is your message for the drag artist community?

Let's focus our attention on those who will be most affected by oppressive laws. In times like these, class disparity makes the difference in quality of life and freedom. I think our community can do great work in raising and redistributing resources for those who need them. Throughout the history of drag, focusing on how we can help those who need it most has often fueled the greatest art and action, pushing us to keep going no matter the obstacles. At NightGowns (my monthly show in NYC) we have raised almost 15 thousand this year alone to support on the ground housing, food, and medical charities for LGBTQ people.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I love Minnesota-it's beautiful and surprisingly diverse! When I was growing up in Illinois I visited a few times (I even did a college visit there but got scared of the winter!) In recent years, I've had the opportunity to perform in drag in Minneapolis twice and absolutely love the local drag scene-I highly recommend that everyone check it out. I've never set foot inside the Mall of America though, so that will be a history-making event in my life!! Can't wait!

Thank you Sasha for your time! We look forward to this event!

For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


