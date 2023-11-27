Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center

This production runs December 7 through December 10

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 2 Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center
Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center
Courtesy of Disney on Ice

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul from December 7–10, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center.

We chat with three Minnesota natives who are in this production of Find Your Hero. Sarah Santee of Rochester, Minnesota, Nila Cooper of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and Cale Bergerson of Duluth, Minnesota. 

Sarah Santee:

What age did you begin skating?

2 years old
 

Why did you start skating?

My parents were figure skaters and had my
siblings and I try it out as soon as we could walk.

What are some of your industry achievements?

Double Gold Medalist

What are some of your interests/hobbies/favorite
pastimes?

Exploring new cities and trying new foods.

Nila Cooper:

What age did you begin skating?

Age 5
 

What are some of your industry
achievements?

USFS triple Gold Medalist, Theatre On Ice National
competitor, AIT Quest for Creativity top 4 choreographers

What are some of your
interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?

Photography

Cale Bergerson:

What age did you begin skating?

Started figure skating at age six.
 

Why did you start skating? I started on a hockey team when I was young.
What are some of your industry
achievements?

Gold medalist for Senior tests. Freestyle and moves in the field.
Regional competitor.

What are some of your
interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?

I love reading and writing and sharing my thoughts through
creative writing stories.

Thank you Sarah, Nila, and Cale! We look forward to having you back in Minnesota! 

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theater Latté Da Photo
Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theater Latté Da

What did our critic think of CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theater Latté Da?

3
Review: TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup Photo
Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup

What did our critic think of ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup?

4
History Theatre Unveils Concert Series Line-up Celebrating the Holidays, Womens Voices, Lo Photo
History Theatre Unveils Concert Series Line-up Celebrating the Holidays, Women's Voices, Love, and Buddy Holly's Music

Experience a holiday classic hubabaloo, a celebration of powerful women voices, and an anniversary concert featuring artists from previous History Theatre productions. Tickets on sale now!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at NorthrupReview: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup
Review: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Interview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First AvenueInterview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue
Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisReview: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Videos

The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso Video
The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
Nutcracker in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Nutcracker in Wonderland
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
Clue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Clue
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Minneapolis / St. Paul An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
State Theatre (5/01-5/01)
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography in Minneapolis / St. Paul 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Children's Theatre Company (11/07-1/07)
Ashley Gavin in Minneapolis / St. Paul Ashley Gavin
Pantages Theatre (12/01-12/01)
Herbie Hancock Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Herbie Hancock Live
State Theatre (4/04-4/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound