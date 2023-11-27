Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center

This production runs December 7 through December 10
Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul from December 7–10, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center.
We chat with three Minnesota natives who are in this production of Find Your Hero. Sarah Santee of Rochester, Minnesota, Nila Cooper of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and Cale Bergerson of Duluth, Minnesota.
Sarah Santee:
What age did you begin skating?
2 years old
Why did you start skating?
My parents were figure skaters and had my
siblings and I try it out as soon as we could walk.
What are some of your industry achievements?
Double Gold Medalist
What are some of your interests/hobbies/favorite
pastimes?
Exploring new cities and trying new foods.
Nila Cooper:
What age did you begin skating?
Age 5
What are some of your industry
achievements?
USFS triple Gold Medalist, Theatre On Ice National
competitor, AIT Quest for Creativity top 4 choreographers
What are some of your
interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?
Photography
Cale Bergerson:
What age did you begin skating?
Started figure skating at age six.
Why did you start skating? I started on a hockey team when I was young.
What are some of your industry
achievements?
Gold medalist for Senior tests. Freestyle and moves in the field.
Regional competitor.
What are some of your
interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?
I love reading and writing and sharing my thoughts through
creative writing stories.
Thank you Sarah, Nila, and Cale! We look forward to having you back in Minnesota!
For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.
