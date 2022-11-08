Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum

The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.

We chat with SPAM™bassador Hannah about the Spam Museum!



What is it about the spam museum that attracts people?

The simple answer to this is, of course, the iconic little blue can. And then, the complicated answer, too, is that little blue can! The Hormel pork product has an incredibly rich 85 years of history and it's incredible how it brings all kinds of people together. It's certainly not a rare occurrence to check in a party of visitors all the way from Hawaii or the Philippines- and they came all this way JUST to see the SPAM® Museum! We're a fun museum for people of all ages, we're free of admission fees, and we have an exceptional team of SPAM™bassadors to bring the SPAM® experience to life.

What is something that most people wouldn't know about spam?

Many of our visitors are shocked to learn that there are currently 11 different varieties of SPAM®! Some are also surprised to learn that it's fully cooked in its own can right here in the Austin, MN Hormel plant.

What is your favorite spam recipe?

I think I can speak for all of the SPAM™bassadors when I say we LOVE the SPAM® butterscotch chip cookies. Don't knock it 'til you've fried it!

What do you hope anyone who visits takes away from the museum?

Hormel Foods has an exciting history that begins with Mr. George A. Hormel and just one other employee here in small town Austin, MN in 1891, and it is now a globally branded fortune 300 company with over 30,000 employees worldwide. George A. Hormel and his son Jay Hormel (who invented SPAM® in 1937) were two men of principle and excellence in everything they did, and it's such an inspiring story of success. I hope everyone takes away the history of the success and how they did it.

Thank you Hannah!

Photo courtesy of the Spam Musuem