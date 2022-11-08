Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum

Visit the Spam museum in Minnesota!

Nov. 08, 2022  

Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.

We chat with SPAM™bassador Hannah about the Spam Museum!


What is it about the spam museum that attracts people?

The simple answer to this is, of course, the iconic little blue can. And then, the complicated answer, too, is that little blue can! The Hormel pork product has an incredibly rich 85 years of history and it's incredible how it brings all kinds of people together. It's certainly not a rare occurrence to check in a party of visitors all the way from Hawaii or the Philippines- and they came all this way JUST to see the SPAM® Museum! We're a fun museum for people of all ages, we're free of admission fees, and we have an exceptional team of SPAM™bassadors to bring the SPAM® experience to life.

What is something that most people wouldn't know about spam?

Many of our visitors are shocked to learn that there are currently 11 different varieties of SPAM®! Some are also surprised to learn that it's fully cooked in its own can right here in the Austin, MN Hormel plant.

What is your favorite spam recipe?

I think I can speak for all of the SPAM™bassadors when I say we LOVE the SPAM® butterscotch chip cookies. Don't knock it 'til you've fried it!

What do you hope anyone who visits takes away from the museum?

Hormel Foods has an exciting history that begins with Mr. George A. Hormel and just one other employee here in small town Austin, MN in 1891, and it is now a globally branded fortune 300 company with over 30,000 employees worldwide. George A. Hormel and his son Jay Hormel (who invented SPAM® in 1937) were two men of principle and excellence in everything they did, and it's such an inspiring story of success. I hope everyone takes away the history of the success and how they did it.

Thank you Hannah!

For more information or to visit, click the ticket button link below.

Photo courtesy of the Spam Musuem




Tickets For POTTED POTTER at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This Week Photo
Tickets For POTTED POTTER at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This Week
Hennepin Theatre Trust, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff returns to Minneapolis.
Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Photo
Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater
Read our interview here!
Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre?
Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite Photo
Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite
Duluth Playhouse is proud to announce the holiday event of the season, Little Women, The Musical. 

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages TheaterInterview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater
November 6, 2022

Read our interview here!
Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum TheatreReview: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre
November 6, 2022

What did our critic think of JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre?
Review: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordway Concert HallReview: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordway Concert Hall
November 4, 2022

What did our critic think of ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER, MEZZO SOPRANO & KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT, FORTEPIANO at Ordway Concert Hall?
Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater CompanyReview: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company
October 27, 2022

What did our critic think of FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company?
Review: Witch Perfect: Live Singing Drag Show (tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy TheatreReview: Witch Perfect: Live Singing Drag Show (tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre
October 27, 2022

What did our critic think of WITCH PERFECT: LIVE SINGING DRAG SHOW (TINA BURNER, SCARLET ENVY, AND ALEXIS MICHELLE) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre?