Interview: Reiko Ho of THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company

This production runs January 16 - February 18, 2024

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Could YOU climb up a waterfall??! See a heroic carp who tries just that in this energetic and interactive retelling of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa. Through artful puppetry and three imaginative actors, you’ll also meet a grateful crane, a wonderfully generous mouse, and an industrious rabbit who teaches everyone to do the mochi dance! During this invigorating show from Hawai‘i, live music played on the kotoshakuhachi, and taiko drum will accompany young audiences as they dance, clap, and sing along.

By Reiko Ho and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Ensemble
Directed by Reiko Ho 

We chat with Reiko Ho about this production.

As an Asian American, celebrating and sharing our cultural stories is one of the most meaningful things that I do as a theater maker.  The show was created for very young audiences and is inspired by  some of my own favorite, childhood stories from Japan and Okinawa.
 
What is your favorite moment in the show?
The show is interactive and I love watching and listening to the student audiences engage, calling  out "Ganbatte" or other Japanese words with the cast.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?
Stories connect us.  I want the audience to leave feeling like part of my family.  Many Japanese folktales are meant to teach important lessons.  In our show, the tales show us important traits-- perseverance, gratitude, self-lessness, bravery, kindness and to believe in oneself.  I hope that the audience feels the joy and aloha we have while connecting with them.
 
Do you have any favorite local spots? 

I have never been to Minneapolis before and am excited to discover places!

Thank you Reiko for your time.

Recommended For You