Interview: Reiko Ho of THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company

This production runs January 16 - February 18, 2024
Could YOU climb up a waterfall??! See a heroic carp who tries just that in this energetic and interactive retelling of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa. Through artful puppetry and three imaginative actors, you’ll also meet a grateful crane, a wonderfully generous mouse, and an industrious rabbit who teaches everyone to do the mochi dance! During this invigorating show from Hawai‘i, live music played on the koto, shakuhachi, and taiko drum will accompany young audiences as they dance, clap, and sing along.
By Reiko Ho and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Ensemble
Directed by Reiko Ho
We chat with Reiko Ho about this production.
I have never been to Minneapolis before and am excited to discover places!
Thank you Reiko for your time.
