Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.

Quinn Tessential (he/they) is a local Twin Cities drag kings and the producter of Quinn Tessential Productions.

Quinn Tessential Productions will be returning to Forgotten Star Brewing Company for monthly shows on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January-May 2023.

We chat with Quinn Tessential about their drag and their monthly shows.

What inspired you to do drag?

I started drag after a long dissatisfaction with my experiences in musical theater. I was tired of auditioning for a show to only be outright rejected by directors, or being told to put on a dress and stand in the back. I created Quinn Tessential so I could have agency over my performances. As a drag artist, you are the performer, director, sound designer, and costume designer of your number, so I created a drag persona that continuously excites me and inspires me to create.

Why is the drag king art form important in the Twin Cities community and beyond?

Being a drag king is about parodying the masculine ideal; it is important to be critical of the power held by men in all areas of society. This is true even in queer spaces. The tendency to prioritize audiences of white cis gay men by casting primarily skinny white drag queens over other artists needs to be evaluated. While drag shows are often used as an excuse to go out with your friends and party, they also send a political message about what sort of queer expression is valued. For this reason, I only support shows that regularly feature POC, king, afab, fat, and trans cast members.

What can you tell us about QT Productions and your upcoming shows?

Quinn Tessential Productions started as a way to give more opportunities to underutilized drag performers in the Twin Cities, but since then it has turned into a personal passion project. My self-produced shows have become integral to who I am as a drag artist and I see them as a medium of artistic expression. I strive to make QTP shows accessible to audience members who are new to drag shows while also being unique for people who may go to multiple shows in a week. I strive to have a mix of all different styles of drag in one show so you never know what you're going to see next! I enjoy breaking the barrier between audience and performers with games such as musical chairs, Jackbox Party Packs, and Family Feud. QTP is currently working with Alloy Brewing Company and Forgotten Star Brewing Company, but I have some other shows in the works as well! To find out where QTP will be next, follow them on instagram (@qt.productions) or on Facebook (Quinn Tessential Productions)

What do you hope audiences take away from your shows?

I want to change the perception the general public has of drag artists. Drag isn't strictly cis-men dressing as women and doing the splits, but that is the type of drag that is prioritized by the media. I want my audiences to start supporting local performers who haven't been on TV. Some people see drag performers as something to gawk at, but I want them to be recognized as the hard working artists they are.

What are your favorite local spots?

Alloy Brewing Company in Coon Rapids has been a go to for me lately despite the distance from the Cities. After starting my Sunday Drag Bingo shows there, I got to experience how kind the employees and regulars are. Besides that, my favorite local spot is my bedroom surrounded by all my drag projects.

Thank you Quinn Tessential for your time!

For more information on Quinn Tessential productions, click the ticket link button below

Instagram @qt_drag

Photo courtesey of Quinn Tessential