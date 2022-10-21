Interview: Preston Gunderson of PRESTON GUNDERSON ALBUM RELEASE WITH COLIN BRACEWELL at The Southern Theater



Preston Gunderson is a singer-songwriter based out of Minneapolis, MN. With his powerful voice and catchy melodies, Gunderson has been bringing in listeners of all ages and capturing major attention.



From his appearances on The Voice and American Idol, Preston Gunderson has established himself as a fixture in the Twin Cities music scene. He has released 6 albums, many of which have charted on the iTunes charts. This show will be dedicated to his latest release.



We chat with Preston about his album release concert!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

Being back in front of an audience completes the process for me. It's one thing to write a song and emote in that kind of catharsis but it's another part of the process to bring a song to life with that connection and shared experiences with a live audience. I truly love when I have the opportunity to share my art with people in real life. The internet is great in many ways, but I much prefer the human connection of a live show.

Who were your musical influences and inspirations?

My Mom was my first inspiration as she is a musician and used to tour with her band all around the country in the 70s, and 80s! She still plays today, and it certainly allowed me to grow up in a creative and expressive home. I've always enjoy John Mayer's music and certainly dived into great songwriters like James Taylor, Crosby Stills and Nash, Peter Gabriel, and more recently songwriters like Noah Gundersen and my friend David Ramirez.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your concert?

I hope they leave feeling that they have connected to themselves a bit more deeply. That maybe they can think back on moments in time where maybe they felt the same or had a similar story.

What are some of your favorite local spots?

In terms of playing, I absolutely love playing at the Icehouse, the 7th st entry (of course, would love to play the main stage), the Southern Theater and I also love playing on a few different patios like Elm Creek Brewery, and Travail.

To check out Prestons new album, click here

For more ticket and concert information, click the ticket link button below

Photo by Alexis LeBlanc