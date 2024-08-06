Interview: New Artistic Director - Rick Dildine at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced Rick Dildine as their new Artistic Director. Dildine will officially take on the role starting July 1, 2024. He succeeds Peter C. Brosius, who will be stepping down on June 30, 2024, after 27 years of leadership.

We chat with Rick about his new journey with Children's Theatre Company.

What are you looking forward to the most about joining the Children's Theater Company?

We are in the art of making memories. Theatre makers create events that are only able to be experienced in person. The CTC audience is the most important audience for whom I will ever create. For many of them, it is their first experience in live theatre.

What unique contributions do you hope to bring to the Children's Theater Company?

When I set out to make a piece of theatre, I always start by asking myself, “How do I get a kid to fall in love with storytelling?” My sense of adventure and passion for storytelling comes from a youth spent in imagination and exploration in rural Arkansas where we had to entertain ourselves. I gravitate to big ideas in dynamic configurations. If I can put music into a show, I will. If I can find a way to transform a space, I will. If there’s a way to surprise an audience by breaking a rule, I most definitely will. If it’s epic, I’m all in.

What are your favorite local spots?

I drink way too much coffee and am always on the hunt for an ice cream joint. I’ve been exploring the downtown coffee shops near where I live. The food scene in Minneapolis is unbelievable! Some favorite neighborhood spots are Bellecour Bakery, Porzana, Billy Sushi, and Parlour (for that burger!).

Thank you Rick for your time!

Please visit the Children's Theater Company for more information.

