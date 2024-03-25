Interview: NICK LAMEDICA of THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Nick LaMedica

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

We chat with Nick LaMedica who plays Zazu in The Lion King national tour.

What do you enjoy most about playing your role in The Lion King?

The challenge and working with the Zazu puppet is probably my favorite thing about my role. It is a beautiful, complex contraption that I get to work with and bring to life, and it is always full of little surprises. It makes the performing of the show fun for me and I get to constantly revise and look for new opportunities.

What is your favorite song in The Lion King?

There’s a song which is special to the live production called “They Live in You,” which Mufasa sings to Simba in the first act. The music and message are gorgeous; Mufasa is helping his son to prepare to take on the world, knowing that he won’t always be there to guide him, but that Mufasa’s spirit and that of their ancestors are always there for Simba. It is impossible to witness that performance and not be moved.

What is your favorite moment in The Lion King?

There is a moment in the second act when Simba has really lost his way and is looking for answers. I don’t want to spoil the moment for anyone who has yet to see the production, but the way that Mufasa appears to guide Simba is stunning - one of my favorite pieces of storytelling and theater magic.

Nick LaMedica in The Lion King

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What do you hope audiences who see this production take away from it?

We all share this world and this life together. We’re part of something very special and greater than ourselves, and we owe it to one another to show love and care to each other and our little blue planet.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

Yes, I have! I was in Minneapolis to perform in WAR HORSE back in 2013.

I didn’t make it to the Minnesota Zoo last time, so I’d really like to make a trip there this time around. I’ve got my fingers crossed to catch a show at the Guthrie and take in some art in Minneapolis — I’ll probably go see a Twins day game too!