Interview: Monet Sabel of BEAUTIFUL at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The soundtrack of a generation inspired this BROADWAY SMASH HIT! A HUGE CAST of 29 singers and dancers bring many of Carole King’s GREATEST HITS to life in a triumphant CELEBRATION! For nearly six years, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical thrilled Broadway audiences with the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame music legend. As a woman in the music industry, King broke barriers and became one of the most prolific songwriters of our time!

Carole King wrote hits for the biggest music acts from The Shirelles to The Righteous Brothers – then recorded her Grammy-winning masterpiece, TAPESTRY. The musical takes you on a joy-filled, emotional ride of a lifetime! Featuring over two dozen hits including “One Fine Day,” “The Locomotion,” “So Far Away,” “Natural Woman,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,’” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” this TONY and GRAMMY-WINNING musical is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

We chat with Monet Sabel who plays Carole King in Beautiful at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

What do you enjoy most about playing Carole King?

Performing this show is a huge feat for me: I had been auditioning for the Broadway and National Touring companies of Beautiful since 2015, and it was a dream of mine that I could never quite let go. So, just being able to sing Carole’s songs and inhabit her story for a few hours every night is a gift I’ve been dreaming about for most of my adult life. I am obsessed with her resilience. She leads with kindness and exhibits so much hope, and that’s reflected in her songs that ushered in an era of female empowerment in the 60’s and 70’s. I identify very deeply with her story, and her songs, and being able to use my own instrument to breathe life into my version of Carole each night is a gift that keeps on giving.

What is your favorite song in the show?

In our Chanhassen production, it’s gotta be “Natural Woman.” The song is placed just moments away from the end, and we finally see Carole come into her own and re-ignite this famous song in her own voice. And Cat and Michael Brindisi, our co-directors, have given me this really gorgeous blocking, where I get to step downstage center and the world disappears behind me as I finish the song. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I really love the grand finale, the title song, “Beautiful”. I get to sit at the grand piano and just give it everything I’ve got. It’s a celebration! We made it to the end, and I get to look at the audience’s faces and connect with them, while singing the greatest lyrics: “Show the world all the love in your heart, and people are gonna treat you better, you’re gonna find, yes you will, that you’re beautiful as you feel.” The best.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this Beautiful?

There’s so much to relate to in this show. It’s such a treat to learn the rich history behind all of the hit songs we know and love, and we also get to see the personal relationships of these real songwriters grow, flourish, and, in Carole and Gerry’s case, reach an end. I think we can all relate to Carole’s determination in navigating her first marriage, and her career. Every time I say these lines onstage, I learn something new about my own relationships, past and present, and my drive in my own career. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Do you have any favorite local spots since arriving in MN or are there any spots in Minnesota you are excited to check out?

First of all, I have fallen madly in love with Minnesota. Every person I’ve met has been so kind and welcoming to me. I’ve been loving the ability to take a walk around a lake, and then get a coffee at Smith in Eden Prairie, then head to work! I had a birthday dinner at Coalition in Excelsior, which was fabulous, and I’ve had some very fun nights out in the North Loop already! I’m excited for more time in nature in the spring and summer, and to have more fabulous meals out and about. And I can’t wait for the State Fair!!

Thank you Monet for your time!

