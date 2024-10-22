Cast Set for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! At Children's Theatre Company

Performances will run from November 5, 2024-January 5, 2025.
Children’s Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the highly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 5, 2024-January 5, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7pm. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed for the first time by CTC Company member Dean Holt, with choreography by Kelli Foster Warder. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.
This is the 12th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the seventh time CTC Company Member see above Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.
“This story carries so many wonderful memories for CTC and its audience,” said Director Dean Holt. “Mostly, it reminds us that the true meaning of our holiday gatherings and traditions lie not in the ‘stuff’ of the season, but rather in the people and community we are surrounded by.”
A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. ENOUGH! In this beloved holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.
“This will be my 7th time stealing Christmas, and I’m still as nervous and excited as I was the first year I donned the green,” said Reed Sigmund. “This character and story are so rich I can’t stop exploring and playing in their gorgeous world. And this year I’m exploring it with my best friend, Dean Holt, sitting in the Director’s chair. His understanding and commitment to this story is absolutely inspiring and full of countless new ideas and surprises that I can’t wait to share with our audience.”
The adult cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund* as The Grinch, Dean Holt* as Old Max, C. Ryan Shipley as JP Who, Autumn Ness* as Mama Who, Adam Qualls* as Grandpa Who (Understudy Grinch), Suzie Juul* as Grandma Who, and Janely Rodriguez* as Betty-Lou Who. The adult Who ensemble includes Davon Cochran, Tyler Susan Jennings, and Jack Strub (Understudy Grandpa Who).
The student cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Adelyn Frost and Harriet Spencer alternating as Young Max, Batya Rose Green Hofkin and Chloe Hu alternating as Cindy-Lou Who, Dallas Downey as Danny Who, Mollie Allen as Annie Who, Chloe Sorensen as Boo Who/Mini Max, Cortlan Gosa as Who Ensemble/Mini Grinch, and Kenza Ahmed as Who Ensemble/Mini Max (Understudy Mini Grinch). The student Who ensemble includes Liam Beck-O’Sullivan (Understudy Danny Who), Brody Breen, El Kost (Understudy Young Max), Brecken Lee, Luciana Erika Mayer (Understudy Annie Who), and Junia Morrow (Understudy Betty-Lou Who).
The adult understudies include Neal Beckman (Old Max, JP Who); Antonisia Collins (Grandma Who, Ensemble); Keegan Robinson (Who Ensemble); and Angela Steele (Mama Who, Who Ensemble, Dance Captain).
The student understudies include Maya Haugen (Who Ensemble), Jon Schumacher (Who Ensemble), and Alice Welciek (Who Ensemble).
In addition to Timothy Mason, Mel Marvin, Dean Holt, and Kelli Foster Warder, the creative team and production staff for Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! includes Victor Zupanc (Music Director/Conductor), Denise Prosek (Music Director), Tom Butsch (Scenic Designer), David Kay Mickelsen (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler (Lighting Designer), Sean Healey (Sound Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Projection Designer), Stacy McIntosh (Assistant Director), Tyson Insixiengmai (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Shelby Reddig* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Elijah Virgil Hughes (Stage Management Fellow).
*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.
