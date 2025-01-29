Interview: Mikael Burke of MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photo courtesy of Mikael Burke

Milo Imagines the World will be playing at the Children’s Theatre Company from February 4 to March 9, 2025.

We spoke with Mikael Burke, the director of this production, to get an inside look at what audiences can expect.

What have you enjoyed most about directing "Milo Imagines the World?"

The most rewarding part of directing this piece is the opportunity to collaborate with so many incredible artists across disciplines, and create a rehearsal room that is vibrant, curious, and built on mutual respect of each other as artists and people. We are bringing Milo’s drawings to life in exciting ways through exciting and dynamic collaborations with sets, light, costumes, and props. Every imagined world we visit is a little different, each with a unique musical style, but what ties them all together is Milo’s drawings, which leap off the page and become real elements that the cast interacts with in ways that are delightful and surprising.

What is your favorite moment in "Milo Imagines the World?"

The moments from the book that most excited me when I first began thinking about bringing this story to life are the moments when we dive into Milo’s imagination, and the possibilities for theatrical play that arise when the rules of the real world are off the table. But I think my favorite moment is a surprising moment of imagination that comes late in the play. It's a particularly impactful and moving moment, and I can't wait to see how it resonates with our audiences, young and old.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

What the play does so well is deepen the explorations of empathy and understanding so expertly rendered in the picture book. It gives us more time and space to really deal with the sights and discoveries Milo encounters. I believe audiences can expect to be moved by the story that unfolds. Milo's magical journey on an NYC subway train is a wild ride. It's full of great music, delightful surprises, and is just bursting with imagination. But it's also a moving story about love and family that is sure to tug heartstrings. We get to experience the fun of imagining someone else’s life, and we also get to experience how it feels when someone makes a wrong assumption about us. And the relationship between Milo and his sister is greatly expanded in the play, helping us see Milo’s learning in real time through his relationship with her as they go from siblings-at-odds to a family in harmony. This story takes us on a journey of understanding and teaches us that there’s always more to people than meets the eye. I hope that people walk away, understanding that we shouldn’t judge a sketchbook by its cover, and that there’s always more to the story if we take the time to try and understand rather than simply pass judgement. I cannot wait to see all the ways Milo's journey inspires audiences, and how they carry his story out of the theatre and beyond.

What are your favorite local spots?

Recently, I had the great pleasure of visiting Hai Hai and had an exceptional time. But I've met no place in the Twin Cities so far that wasn't a good time!

Thank you Mikael for your time, for more show and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments