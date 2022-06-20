Interview: Meghan Murphy of THE BIG RED SHOW at The Women's Club Of Minneapolis

The Woman's Club of Minneapolis presents Meghan Murphy in the long-awaited Twin Cities debut of her wildly popular performance of "The Big Red Show."

From sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City to clubs in Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta and entertaining on cruises in the Mediterranean and throughout Europe, Meghan has wowed audiences around the world.

Murphy's one-woman show, The Big Red Show, with her impressive range of musical genres and her glamorous old Hollywood stage presence, has left audiences laughing, crying, and rising to their feet at every performance. The Chicago Sun Times calls her, "A sparkling redhead with a dynamite voice."

We chat with Meghan about her concert on Thursday June 23rd.

How does it feel to have live audiences back?

Like my heart and soul have returned to life!

What inspired you to perform?

Theater was really the first jolt of inspiration I got as a kid. I LOVED music, but to be able to get on a stage and be free to be anyone you want was a very liberating and formative experience for me. I turned everything into a stage. Fireplaces, backyards, everything. It was my happy safe place.



Who were your influences and inspirations?

Too many to count, but I grew up watching and listening to the Divas: Bette, Babs, Judy, Liza, Aretha, Mariah, Whitney, Donna, Patti (LuPone & Labelle), etc...

Bette is the one for me tho. She does it all. Bawdy & hilarious, vulnerable & moving, glamorous, badass, singer, actor, recording artist and one of the greatest live performers of all time. She's the first performer who I got introduced to and thought "I want to do THAT! I want to do it all."



How does it feel to be doing your show in Minneapolis during Pride month?

I'm so tremendously honored to be included in Minneapolis Pride! This is my first time performing here, so to be included on such a celebratory occasion feels amazing. And to be representing at the Women's club...obviously hits close to my heart. Also, there has always been such legendary art and music coming out of Minneapolis (Prince, Lizzo, etc) ,so I am definitely very honored to be here!



What does Pride month mean to you?

Pride Month is a celebration of being authentically YOU. That means ALL shapes, sizes, colors, sexual orientations, gender identifications, etc are not only welcome, but Glorious! So many people grow up feeling "other" and getting shamed or bullied or teased or traumatized for just being who they are. Pride month (and every month should be), a chance to let all of your true colors fly free, not just validating but celebrating all the ways in which we are unique, beautifully diverse and necessary to the contribution of this world. It started as a revolution with Stonewall. It still is. There are still many communities being marginalized, violated and killed because of fear of being "outside" the heteronormative, cis white box. Pride month is a time when we get to shout "There is no box! We are ALL HERE!" If this world could understand that we are all human, all of value, and we are all more the same than different, we would be in a much better place. Pride is a way to say all of that....plus truckloads of glitter!



What do you hope audiences take away from your show?

I hope people feel empowered. To be their authentic selves and to be kind and love one another, just as we are. We are all works in progress and we all have a valid voice. Use it! And of course....I want them to be entertained and think I'm fabulous! Naturally!



What is a message you have for the LGBTQ+ community?

Take care of each other. Have each other's back this month and always and keep an eye out for anyone who might threaten your right to exist. People say all the time "you are so great to the LGBTQ+ community," but the truth is, the LGBTQ + community has been nothing but outrageously generous and kind and great to me, so I will spend the rest of my life seeing you, speaking up for you, fighting for you, loving you and celebrating you. You are my chosen family. Happy Pride!!



Do you have a favorite spot in Minneapolis?

Appropriately enough....GAY 90's!!!!