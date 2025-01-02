Interview: Max Chernin of PARADE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Max Chernin

The first national tour of Parade will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from January 21 to 26, 2025.

We had the opportunity to chat with Max Chernin, who plays Leo Frank, about this production and his excitement about coming to Minnesota.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of Parade?

Parade is an ensemble show. Every member of our company plays a crucial role in telling the story, and it’s so incredible to feel that energy every night on stage. This story is so powerful, and you can really feel it vibrating within our company, and hopefully with audiences around the country.



What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin’" in the second act! A powerful moment for some of our most talented performers to shine. And I can take a break off stage. :)

What is your favorite moment in the show?

“This Is Not Over Yet” is electric. It marks a real shift in the story, and I think it is one of Jason’s best tunes.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this show?

Although the story is profoundly heartbreaking, I hope it inspires people to examine their own prejudices and consider the impact the media has. In this deeply divided time, perhaps we can discover greater empathy for one another.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have not! I have family I'm excited to see and I’m hoping to check out all Prince-related things. Big fan.

Thank you Max for your time! We look forward to having you in Minnesota!

