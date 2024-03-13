Interview: MUKELISIWE GOBA of THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Mukelisiwe Goba

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

We chat with Mukelisiwe Goba who plays Rafiki in the national touring production of the Lion King.

What do you enjoy most about playing your role in The Lion King?

What I enjoy the most about playing Rafiki is when I present the prince heir of Pride Rock, Simba, to the animals of the pride lands. Rafiki introduces the future King to the animals, who react with respect, excitement, tears of joy and assurance. I therefore enjoy the role because I get to open the show and receive the best reaction from the audience. This also teaches me to be courageous, honest and faithful.

What is your favorite song in The Lion King?

“Endless Night,” which is performed by Simba, is my favorite song. It’s very emotional but is also a reminder that difficulties will come with uncertainty about life and through all that focus is primarily important.

Also “Shadowland,” which is performed by Nala. This song speaks of the lack of nourishment for the animals in the Pride Lands and that a solution to this matter must be resolved.

What is your favorite moment in The Lion King?

My favorite moment is when Rafiki discovers that Simba is still alive, finds him, and speaks wisdom to him. Rafiki then says the journey that Simba will undertake is for him to know himself first and that he must look harder with that effort. If we do not push ourselves in life, we will remain confused, especially if there is no guidance.

Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki in The Lion King

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What do you hope audiences who see this production take away from it?

I hope the audience can take a lesson from Mufasa when he tells Simba that:

“You have forgotten who you are. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become. You must take your place in the circle of life. Remember who you are."

The situation of Simba is so related to our lives. Sometimes we are guilty of things for which we are not at all responsible. We cannot see the power within us and we indulge in sorrow and self-doubt. We must learn to free ourselves from self-doubt, which holds us back from unlocking the possibilities of our lives.

Self-belief is fundamental for our self-growth and improvement. We should not allow others' words to shatter our dreams, but we should use those as our inspiration to create our own place.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

Yes, I've been to Minnesota before but unfortunately, I don't remember the places that we visited while we were there. I’m looking forward to returning.

Thank you Mukelisiwe for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.