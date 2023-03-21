Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater Minneapolis

This concert is on Friday, May 5th

Mar. 21, 2023  

Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater Minneapolis Yam Haus is a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The members are Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich. The have toured throughout the U.S. Their music is availible on all music streaming platforms.

Yam Haus will be performing at the kick off party for the Uptown Theater Minneapolis, formally the Landmark Theater.

We chat with Jake, Seth, and Lars about this event, their music, and their favorite spots in Minnesota.

How does it feel to be the first concert at the new Uptown Theater?

It feels like an absolute honor and we're giddy to be asked to play. Always love playing in the twin cities, and to be at such a historic venue in such a new way is exciting.

What do you hope audiences take away from your concert and when they listen to your music?

We want people to feel like they have a soundtrack to their own life. We hope they can hear themselves in the songs. At the shows we want people to walk away feeling lighter and maybe a little sweaty.

What are your favorite places in Minnesota?

Jake:
Backstory Coffee
Red Cow
Colita
impulse juice co
Sift Bakery
MN Landscape Arboretum
Minnesota Harvest
camping anywhere on the north shore

Zach:
Together
Twin town guitars
True stone coffee
El Diablo amps
Frgmnt

Lars:
Billy sushi
Weekend trips to Duluth (pier B)
Electric Fetus
The Depot at First Avenue
Hazel's Northeast
Sebastian Joes
"The Bomb" at Santana's
Eli's East
Nightingale

Thank you Jake, Zach, and Lars for your time!

For more ticket concert and event information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Yam Haus




HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring Photo
HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring
The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Hamlet by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj.
Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop Photo
Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop
International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends.
Interview: Jake Wesley Rogers of PEACE, LOVE, AND PLUTO TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & Hall Photo
Interview: Jake Wesley Rogers of PEACE, LOVE, AND PLUTO TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Live Nation Presents Jake Wesley Rogers - Peace, Love, & Pluto tour with supporting act Stacey Ryan at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul.
Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New WorkshopInterview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop
March 20, 2023

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends.
Interview: Jake Wesley Rogers of PEACE, LOVE, AND PLUTO TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & HallInterview: Jake Wesley Rogers of PEACE, LOVE, AND PLUTO TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
March 20, 2023

Live Nation Presents Jake Wesley Rogers - Peace, Love, & Pluto tour with supporting act Stacey Ryan at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul.
Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresInterview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 19, 2023

We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric ArtsReview: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts
March 18, 2023

What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts?
Interview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
March 16, 2023

Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?
share