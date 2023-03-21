Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater Minneapolis

Yam Haus is a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The members are Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich. The have toured throughout the U.S. Their music is availible on all music streaming platforms.

Yam Haus will be performing at the kick off party for the Uptown Theater Minneapolis, formally the Landmark Theater.

We chat with Jake, Seth, and Lars about this event, their music, and their favorite spots in Minnesota.

How does it feel to be the first concert at the new Uptown Theater?



It feels like an absolute honor and we're giddy to be asked to play. Always love playing in the twin cities, and to be at such a historic venue in such a new way is exciting.



What do you hope audiences take away from your concert and when they listen to your music?



We want people to feel like they have a soundtrack to their own life. We hope they can hear themselves in the songs. At the shows we want people to walk away feeling lighter and maybe a little sweaty.



What are your favorite places in Minnesota?



Jake:

Backstory Coffee

Red Cow

Colita

impulse juice co

Sift Bakery

MN Landscape Arboretum

Minnesota Harvest

camping anywhere on the north shore



Zach:

Together

Twin town guitars

True stone coffee

El Diablo amps

Frgmnt



Lars:

Billy sushi

Weekend trips to Duluth (pier B)

Electric Fetus

The Depot at First Avenue

Hazel's Northeast

Sebastian Joes

"The Bomb" at Santana's

Eli's East

Nightingale

Thank you Jake, Zach, and Lars for your time!

For more ticket concert and event information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Yam Haus