Interview: Kyle Weiler of JANUARY JAZZ WITH KYLE WEILER at Artistry Theater

Jan. 09, 2023  
Photo by Molly Weibel, 1000 Words Photography - MN

Grounded in the joy of old Hollywood and Broadway Jazz, join Artistry Theater for this dance series for local professionals and potential aspiring professionals that explores fun footwork and dynamic choreography!

Kyle Weiler is a performer, director, choreographer, and educator originally from Minnesota. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School from where he holds a BFA is Dance.

Kyle has been on stage in over 25 countries and all over the United States. Favorite performing credits include: Broadway/Tours Hamilton: An American Musical (Dance Captain/Universal Swing.) Centennial International Tour West Side Story (Diesel, Riff u/s, Dance Cap.) Damn Yankees (Ordway) and Mamma Mia & Dear Edwina (Theatre Aspen).

We chat with Kyle Weiler about theater and the dance class.

What is your favorite musical?

Billy Elliot

What is your favorite musical song?

Right now it is "Halfway" from Amelie

What is your favorite style of dance?

Stylized, rhythmic, old hollywood jazz

What I'm looking forward to teaching the dance class at the Artistry?

I'm so excited to be engaging with this community of artists. I've been away for a long time! I'm looking forward to supporting these movers in any way I can.

What do you hope students take away from your dance class at the Artistry?

I hope these artists walk away with a renewed passion for dance. I also hope they walk away less self conscious. There are no stakes in a classroom. I hope to inspire these folks to let loose, be bold, fall down, get back up, laugh and keep going. We sometimes put so much pressure on ourselves when it comes time to learn choreography - we associate it with getting a job. This is different. Class is a reminder that dance can be a practice that nourishes our body and souls and has no intrinsic connection to professional achievement.

What are your favorite local spots?

All the local antique shops (broad, but true)

Thank you Kyle for your time!

January Jazz with Kyle Weiler class details:

January 16th and January 23rd

Artistry Black Box theater

2:30 - 4:00 PM - Professionals

4:00 - 5:30 PM - Intermediate Performers

For class and registration information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

F... (read more about this author)


January 9, 2023
Grounded in the joy of old Hollywood and Broadway Jazz, join us for this dance series for local professionals and potential aspiring professionals that explores fun footwork and dynamic choreography!
