Interview: Katherine Young Eun Park of COOKIN' at Children's Theatre Company

This production runs SEP 13 - OCT 22, 2023

By: Sep. 13, 2023

With a crazy deadline looming near, four frenzied chefs turn their kitchen into a dynamic, veggies-flying-everywhere performance as Korean samulnori drumming and martial arts take center stage. During this wildly energetic cooking competition, the chefs put on a masterful display of percussive food chopping, knife throwing, pot banging, and fire-blowing wizardry that will make you laugh, scream in delight, and even beg for a chance to sample their food. Get ready to stomp your feet and clap your hands for a show that’s truly Cookin’! 

a sizzling entertainment
Produced by PMC Production Co. and Broadway Asia Company 
Directed by Seung-Whan Song 

We chat with Katherine Young Eun Park (International Production Supervisor) about this production. 

What was the process for developing the production of Cookin?

Mr. Song, the producer & artistic director, had always been looking for a way to introduce and promote Korean performances to the world, and he came to the conclusion that he should make a show with no language barrier, such as a non-verbal show. He thought about using the traditional percussion rhythm to fill the emptiness of the show without language. Then he looked into the living space, searching for where there would be a lot of objects to tap, and he found that it was a kitchen. That is how he made a performance of percussion in the background of the kitchen.

What have you enjoyed about being a part of Cookin?

As an International Project Manager, I get to travel around the world with COOKIN and get to meet audiences worldwide see and here their reaction to the show is always way worth of long flight to get there. 

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Cookin?

Hope they cannot feel their palm because of clapping with the COOKIN too much, and repeating beats on their ears from the grand finaly of the show.

What are your favorite local spots? 

I love the backyard of small garden between the building near theatre where I can enjoy my coffee from the Spyhouse Coffee Roasters.

Thank you Katherine for your time.

