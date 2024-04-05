Interview: KRISTEN TARRAGÓ of ON YOUR FEET at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photo courtesy of On Your Feet

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new, exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!”

We chat with Kristen Tarrago who plays Gloria Fajardo/Gloria US in the national touring production of On Your Feet.

What do you enjoy most about your role in On Your Feet?

What I have enjoyed the most about my role in On Your Feet! is how much it has changed. I began in the Ensemble and am now playing Gloria Fajardo and understudying Gloria Estefan.

Speaking specifically about Gloria Fajardo, I truly love her character arc. She has such a beautiful opportunity to show her transformation and journey throughout the course of the show.

What is your favorite song in On Your Feet?

As Gloria Fajardo, I love to sing Mi Tierra, but I love the song Wrapped in the show. It is simultaneously grounding and ethereal.

What is your favorite moment in On Your Feet?

When playing Gloria Estefan, I love the moment she finds her Abuela in Wrapped - I allow myself to imagine what it would be like to find my Ita again.

As Gloria Fajardo, my favorite moment is in the Mega Mix … she finally gets to party!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing On Your Feet?

I hope the audience feels all of the goodness and humanity they receive while they’re at our show. I think On Your Feet! has a magical way of inspiring those around us to dance and love and push ourselves.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

If I have been to Minnesota before, it was only for a moment. This time around, I’m looking forward to performing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and exploring the nearby parks.

Thank you Kristen for your time! We look forward to seeing you in On Your Feet at the Ordway!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.