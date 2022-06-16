Interview: Juno Birch of ATTACK OF THE STUNNING at Fine Line

How does it feel to have live audiences back?

Amazing. I have been stuck in my bedroom playing the Sims 2 for the past two years so it is amazing to be back on stage and seeing everyone in the flesh.

What inspired you to pursue drag?

I love performing, it's my favorite thing about drag. I love to make people laugh.

Who were your influences and inspirations?

Tim Burton was a big influence for me growing up, his artwork from the mid 80s was something that definitely inspired my drag looks. Lypsinka is one of my favorite drag performers, I love her style of performance and she is definitely one of my big inspirations.

How does it feel to be doing your show in Minneapolis during Pride month?

Such a thrill I love pride and I love seeing all the aliens of the earth celebrate their queerness with no worries. This is also my 26th show of 'Attack of the stunning' we've been across the UK Australia and now we are currently in the middle of our chaotic but fabulous USA tour.

What does Pride month mean to you?

Pride to me is about being able to be exactly how you feel on the inside but with no restrictions.

What do you hope audiences take away from your show?

I hope when people see my show, they walk away thinking "what the hell did I just watch"

What is a message you have for the LGBTQ+ community?

Tell yourself you are absolutely stunning every single day, even if you feel like shit, because delusion is the key to confidence!

Do you have a favorite spot in Minneapolis?

It's my first time here in Minneapolis and I'm currently on the tour bus as we speak! Can't wait for tonight's show!

Thank you so much Juno for your time!

For more ticket and show information for Juno's tour stop in Minneapolis, please visit the ticket link button below.

Outside photo by Gabriel Gastelum

Studio photo - Greg Bailey