Interview: Joey Brueske of COMPANY at Ashland Productions

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends - "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" - explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.

We chat with Joey Brueske who plays Bobby about his role and the production of Company at Ashland Productions.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It is incredible! I did a couple of virtual projects during the height of the pandemic and it never felt the same. The energy of live theatre is such a different feeling and creates such a unique atmosphere that you can not get anywhere else. It was sorely missed in my life and the lives of all theatre lovers, but it is fantastic that it is back!

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

I have been performing ever since I was a little kid. Watching my brother perform in our middle school shows and show choir is what really gave me my start, and once I got up on stage there was no going back! I love the feeling of stepping into someone else's shoes and being a different person. It gives you new perspectives on your life and can help you see the world in different ways.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

In the last couple shows I have done, I have played mostly goofy characters. While Bobby is definitely goofy in his own right, he also is deeply emotional and extremely complicated. That level of complexity is something that I never had to really grasp with my other roles. It has been a challenging yet highly rewarding process.

What was your process for developing your character?

Looking at my own life has been a huge inspiration to how I approached Bobby. I think everyone at one point or another questions where they are in life, and how we deal with that question shapes who we are as a person. This whole story is about Bobby questioning if he is on the right track, if he is ready to be married, and if marriage is even right for him. It is a huge question that I have often struggled with myself throughout my life. So, having that personal attachment to the character has been hugely beneficial to bring out the beauty in this show!

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I really love Side by Side by Side/What Would We Do Without You. It opens the second act in such a fun and fantastic way, and it really showcases the talent of the cast. Everyone has a moment to shine as well as bring out their character and it's a big show stopping number. When we are finished with the number we are all exhausted, but we have so much fun performing it!

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

Our director (Kyle Weiler) and I have had many talks about Bobby, and this is truly a challenging character. Bobby is an emotional roller coaster. He goes through all of these ups and downs throughout the show, and trying to capture all of the emotions he goes through has been difficult. Everyone has been super supportive throughout this process though and it has been a massive help!

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

This cast and creative team has been one of my favorites that I have ever worked with. This might be one of the most talented casts I have ever worked with and everyone fits their character so well. Our understudies/swings have been so dedicated and on the ball especially when we have absences, and we have an absolutely fantastic creative team. Kyle Weiler's vision of this show is absolutely phenomenal, and his staging/choreography really takes the show to the next level. Jack Johnston is an amazing music director and an extremely talented individual. It has been an absolute privilege to work with such amazing people and this is an experience I will not soon forget.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

First and foremost I hope everyone has fun and enjoys the show! This production can mean so many different things to different people based on where they are in life. I just hope that wherever you are on your life journey that you can find a new appreciation for your friends and loved ones through this show. It is such an amazing story and has such beautiful music that I know everyone will love it!

What are your favorite local spots?

I love going to Minneapolis Bouldering Project, Prye's Brewing Company, And Finnegans Brewery especially for their monthly Broadway nights!

Thank you Joey for your time!

For more show and ticket information, click on the ticket button

Photo courtesy of Ashland Productions