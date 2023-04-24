Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

This production runs now through June 10th

Apr. 24, 2023  

Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

Jodi Carmeli* (she/her) (Dee Dee Allen) is grateful to return to the Chanhassen stage. CDT credits: Kira/Xanadu, Narrator/Joseph...Dreamcoat (3 productions), Peggy Sawyer/42nd Street, Maria/West Side Story, Lily St. Regis/Annie, Rusty/Footloose, Gloria/Bye Bye Birdie, Demeter/Cats, The Producers, Les Miserables and Sandy/Grease (Pantages). Broadway: RENT (Maureen/Mark's mom) National Tours: Some Like it Hot/Sugar (starring opposite Tony Curtis), Star to Be/Annie. International Tours: Sandy/Grease. Jodi holds a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Minnesota and an M.A. in Education from Bethel University. She teaches at MNIC High School in Minneapolis.

We chat with Jodi Carmeli about playing Dee Dee Allen at the Chanhassen Dinner Theaters production of The Prom.

What is your favorite song in the show?

"The Lady's Improving!" It's so much fun to sing and it's over in the blink of an eye. I love ballads and this is the closest thing to it in this show (for Dee Dee, at least).

What do you enjoy most about playing Dee Dee Allen?

I enjoy not having to do the smiley perky ingenue thing. I can really dig in with Dee Dee and embrace how horribly wonderful she is.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I have two favorite moments: the opening of the show "Changing Lives" is a blast. It's like being shot out of a cannon. My second favorite part of the show is sitting on my butt at Applebees and being sung to. I like to just breathe and take it all in.

Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Why is the story of the Prom important for today?

Acceptance! Acceptance and love. What else is there?

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Prom?

I hope The Prom makes people think and that they leave feeling different from when they came in.

What are your favorite local spots?

Can Can Wonderland is fun and there is a great Indian restaurant called Namaste India Grill and Brewhouse. I don't get out much, LOL!

Thank you Jodi for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below

Photos by Dan Norman




Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre Photo
Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre
What did our critic think of OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre?
Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater Photo
Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater
What did our critic think of THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater? A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.
Department of Public Transformation Announces The 2023 Cohort Of The Ignite Rural Artist R Photo
Department of Public Transformation Announces The 2023 Cohort Of The Ignite Rural Artist Residency
8 artists were selected for the 2023 Cohort, which is in its second year of operation, led by the Ignite Rural Program Director Holly Doll, Anpao Win (First Light Woman).
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater Photo
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater
What did our critic think of HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresInterview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
April 24, 2023

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and 'Zazz!'
Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry TheaterReview: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater
April 24, 2023

What did our critic think of THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater? A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.
Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical TheatreReview: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre
April 24, 2023

What did our critic think of OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre?
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages TheaterReview: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater
April 22, 2023

What did our critic think of HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater?
Interview: Cam Pederson (Luna Muse of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Lush Lounge & TheaterInterview: Cam Pederson (Luna Muse of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Lush Lounge & Theater
April 20, 2023

LUSH Lounge & Theater is back with its second live musical production, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The unapologetically queer cast and crew are giving the show a bold new interpretation as three different performers bring the iconic character of Hedwig to life.
share