Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

Jodi Carmeli* (she/her) (Dee Dee Allen) is grateful to return to the Chanhassen stage. CDT credits: Kira/Xanadu, Narrator/Joseph...Dreamcoat (3 productions), Peggy Sawyer/42nd Street, Maria/West Side Story, Lily St. Regis/Annie, Rusty/Footloose, Gloria/Bye Bye Birdie, Demeter/Cats, The Producers, Les Miserables and Sandy/Grease (Pantages). Broadway: RENT (Maureen/Mark's mom) National Tours: Some Like it Hot/Sugar (starring opposite Tony Curtis), Star to Be/Annie. International Tours: Sandy/Grease. Jodi holds a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Minnesota and an M.A. in Education from Bethel University. She teaches at MNIC High School in Minneapolis.

We chat with Jodi Carmeli about playing Dee Dee Allen at the Chanhassen Dinner Theaters production of The Prom.

What is your favorite song in the show?

"The Lady's Improving!" It's so much fun to sing and it's over in the blink of an eye. I love ballads and this is the closest thing to it in this show (for Dee Dee, at least).

What do you enjoy most about playing Dee Dee Allen?

I enjoy not having to do the smiley perky ingenue thing. I can really dig in with Dee Dee and embrace how horribly wonderful she is.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I have two favorite moments: the opening of the show "Changing Lives" is a blast. It's like being shot out of a cannon. My second favorite part of the show is sitting on my butt at Applebees and being sung to. I like to just breathe and take it all in.

Why is the story of the Prom important for today?

Acceptance! Acceptance and love. What else is there?

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Prom?

I hope The Prom makes people think and that they leave feeling different from when they came in.

What are your favorite local spots?

Can Can Wonderland is fun and there is a great Indian restaurant called Namaste India Grill and Brewhouse. I don't get out much, LOL!

Photos by Dan Norman