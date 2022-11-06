Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater

Jim Brickman and John Trones return to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for Christmas in the City with all of your favorite holiday tunes plus the Grammy-nominated Brickman hits. This one night only holiday concert event, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust, celebrates the life and memory of pianist and recording artist Mary Beth Carlson while raising funds for multiple myeloma research at the International Myeloma Foundation.

We chat with Jim Brickman about his concert in Minneapolis.

How does it feel to be going on tour and having live performances and audiences back again?

There's nothing like the feeling of a live crowd - the energy, the feeling of celebration, the emotional connection to your music and getting to share an experience that's one of a kind.

Do you have a favorite song in your concert?

Christmas is my favorite time of year, so getting a chance to play not only my holiday songs like "The Gift", but also nostalgic and familiar classics are my favorites to share this time of year.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your concert?

It's a chance during the sometimes frenetic holiday time for an escape. To experience a wide range of emotions from happy and joyful to tender and romantic. And I always hope that people leave with a smile on their face, and a feeling that they had a relaxing, enjoyable and entertaining evening.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?

Yes - many times. I've been coming here for many years - and the audiences are so warm and inviting - it's like seeing old friends. Some of my favorite places have to be the iconic theatre venues I've had a chance to play all over MN - each with their own personality and charm.

Thank you Jim for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

John Trones is proud to dedicate this concert performance to his sister Mary Beth Carlson, who passed away due to complications from multiple myeloma in May of 2021 after a courageous battle. Proceeds from Christmas in the City will be donated to the International Myeloma Foundation

Special guest artists include Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee and Jazz/R&B vocalist Patty Peterson; Minnesota songwriter, recording artist and guitarist Troy Norton; celebrated Minnesota Sinfonia and Minnesota Orchestra cellist Diane Tremaine; and arranger/conductor/music director and pianist David Lohman!

For more information and tickets for this concert, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo by Jeff Klaum