Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater

This concert will be on December 12th

Nov. 06, 2022  

Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater Jim Brickman and John Trones return to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for Christmas in the City with all of your favorite holiday tunes plus the Grammy-nominated Brickman hits. This one night only holiday concert event, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust, celebrates the life and memory of pianist and recording artist Mary Beth Carlson while raising funds for multiple myeloma research at the International Myeloma Foundation.

We chat with Jim Brickman about his concert in Minneapolis.

How does it feel to be going on tour and having live performances and audiences back again?

There's nothing like the feeling of a live crowd - the energy, the feeling of celebration, the emotional connection to your music and getting to share an experience that's one of a kind.

Do you have a favorite song in your concert?

Christmas is my favorite time of year, so getting a chance to play not only my holiday songs like "The Gift", but also nostalgic and familiar classics are my favorites to share this time of year.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your concert?

It's a chance during the sometimes frenetic holiday time for an escape. To experience a wide range of emotions from happy and joyful to tender and romantic. And I always hope that people leave with a smile on their face, and a feeling that they had a relaxing, enjoyable and entertaining evening.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?

Yes - many times. I've been coming here for many years - and the audiences are so warm and inviting - it's like seeing old friends. Some of my favorite places have to be the iconic theatre venues I've had a chance to play all over MN - each with their own personality and charm.

Thank you Jim for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

John Trones is proud to dedicate this concert performance to his sister Mary Beth Carlson, who passed away due to complications from multiple myeloma in May of 2021 after a courageous battle. Proceeds from Christmas in the City will be donated to the International Myeloma Foundation

Special guest artists include Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee and Jazz/R&B vocalist Patty Peterson; Minnesota songwriter, recording artist and guitarist Troy Norton; celebrated Minnesota Sinfonia and Minnesota Orchestra cellist Diane Tremaine; and arranger/conductor/music director and pianist David Lohman!

For more information and tickets for this concert, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo by Jeff Klaum




Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre?
Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite Photo
Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite
Duluth Playhouse is proud to announce the holiday event of the season, Little Women, The Musical. 
Review: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordwa Photo
Review: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordway Concert Hall
What did our critic think of ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER, MEZZO SOPRANO & KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT, FORTEPIANO at Ordway Concert Hall?
From Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratorys THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting Magi Photo
From Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratory's THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting Magic
During the pandemic, arts organizations did the difficult pivot from their usual staged, in-person productions to online offerings innumerable times – but how many times have they spun the opposite way? Ballet Co.Laboratory, whose mission pushes the envelope of the classical art form, takes their original sparkling holiday production The Snow Queen from screen to stage this winter.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum TheatreReview: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre
November 6, 2022

What did our critic think of JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre?
Review: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordway Concert HallReview: Anne Sofie von Otter Mezzo Soprano & Kristian Bezuidenhout Fortepiano at Ordway Concert Hall
November 4, 2022

What did our critic think of ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER, MEZZO SOPRANO & KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT, FORTEPIANO at Ordway Concert Hall?
Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater CompanyReview: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company
October 27, 2022

What did our critic think of FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company?
Review: Witch Perfect: Live Singing Drag Show (tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy TheatreReview: Witch Perfect: Live Singing Drag Show (tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre
October 27, 2022

What did our critic think of WITCH PERFECT: LIVE SINGING DRAG SHOW (TINA BURNER, SCARLET ENVY, AND ALEXIS MICHELLE) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre?
Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
October 27, 2022

What did our critic think of SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.