Interview: Jill A. Anderson of NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR at Children's Theatre Company

Jill A. Anderson

Photo by Breanna Merrit

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has named Jill A. Anderson to be its new Managing Director. Anderson will assumed the role early summer 2024. She succeeds Kimberly Motes, who departed in October 2023 to become Executive Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

We chat with Jill about her new journey with Children's Theatre Company.

What are you looking forward to the most about joining the Children's Theater Company ?

It's so thrilling to return to CTC - where I first worked as an outbound telemarketer and run crew member in 1999 - in this new role. The things I admired about the company as a young staffer have only grown and expanded. It's such a joy and honor to know we're creating first arts experiences for so many young people and their families. CTC's incredible staff, artists, board members, and supporters have built a culture of impeccable artistry, generous hospitality, and thoughtful stewardship that I'm so pleased to join.



What unique contributions do you hope to bring to the Children's Theater Company?

I've been fortunate to work in a number of the country's leading theatre companies and have benefitted tremendously from mentorship all along the way. To be able to bring my early experiences as a production staffer, my background in new play development, and my history working in large institutional theatres back "home" to a place so critical to my own professional development is thrilling. I feel a joyful duty to make pathways for others, as those key mentors did for me, so serving in leadership at CTC builds on my work with young people at Syracuse University, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, and through the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival over the years.

What are your favorite local spots?

I'm the parent of an art-focused nine-year old, so our early explorations have leaned heavily in that direction - MIA, the Walker, and CanCan Wonderland have been great starts for us. Left to my own devices, you'll find me seeking out live music, lake life, and soon...football viewing spots!

Thank you Jill for your time! We're glad to have you at the Children's Theatre Company!

Comments