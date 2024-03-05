Interview: Jay Goede of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Jay Goede

Meet Frog and Toad, best friends who embark upon a year’s worth of adventures with great merriment, comedic agility, and joyful song-singing. Join them as they go swimming (and boy does Toad ♫look funny in a bathing suit♫), rake leaves until they ♫ache, ache, ache♫, and send letters via a real live ♫Snail with the Mail♫! Sing along while Frog and Toad bake ♫cookies, cookies, cookies♫ in the only show from Minnesota ever to be nominated for three Tony Awards®, including Best Musical!

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner, Lawrence Horowitz, and Roy Furman

Original Direction by David Petrarca

Music Direction by Denise Prosek and Victor Zupanc

Choreography by Daniel Pelzig

Directed by Peter C. Brosius

A Children’s Theatre Company Original Production

We chat with Jay Goede, who will be playing "Frog" (21 years after originating the role at CTC & then playing it on Broadway) in A Year With Frog and Toad.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

The opportunity to revisit the role of "Frog" some 20 years later, again at the glorious Children's Theatre Company, this time under the direction of the amazing Peter Brosius, and with a whole new company of actors!

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite number in the show is "Get a load of Toad" as it involves the whole company, is a joy to perform, and the audience loves the silly fun and infectious humor of the number as well!

What do you hope audience members take away from seeing this production?

I hope that the audience takes away the message of how important it is to have even that ONE special friend who knows and loves you so well that they are able to see beyond your insecurities, your fears, and your shortcomings. A friend that is able to build you up, make you feel special and unique, and will be a friend for the ages, for a lifetime. A best friend if you will.

What are your favorite local spots?

One of my absolute favorite places to spend time in Minneapolis is literally right next door: the unbelievable Minneapolis Institute of Arts!

Thank you Jay for your time.

