Interview: Jade McLeod And Lauren Chanel of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NORTH AMERICAN TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

Some shows you see. This show you feel.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, life — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.” (The New York Times)

You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human at Jagged Little Pill.

We chat with cast members Jade McLeod and Lauren Chanel about Jagged Little Pill.

Jade McLeod

What do you enjoy about playing your character?

I enjoy how Jo is an old soul and beats to the tune of their own drum. They embrace themselves so fully at such a young age, it really inspires me to do the same now. I also get to sing two very iconic Alanis songs, which is a lot of fun.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song to watch is All I Really Want, right at the top of the show. It really hits hard. My favorite song to PERFORM is probably You Oughta Know, though it honestly changes day to day.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is the very end, we all are in a big circle, and then weaving in and out together as a company, and it’s this beautiful moment of togetherness.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences are able to have some catharsis during the show, let some feelings out, and know that none of us are alone in what we are experiencing. I also hope that they see a lot of people different than them, experiencing a broad range of things in THEIR day to day lives, and are able to experience some empathy there.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I have not! I’m excited to hopefully find some great food, that’s always my top priority.

Lauren Chanel

What do you enjoy about playing your character?

There is so many things I enjoy playing the role of Frankie Healy. One of my favorite things about her that I love is how unapologetically outspoken she is. For me and a lot of people who look like me, come from spaces where we are taught to be quiet and not do too much for us to be accepted. But with playing an African American girl who is nothing but honest and speaks on her truth has impacted me so much!

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is between Forgiven and Uninvited! It’s hard to choose, Uninvited is such a beautiful piece from the lighting to the portrayal. But Forgiven, although it is MJ song in reality, to me I’m still waiting on the day they ask me to do it LOL It’s really my song in my head I love to reenact this whole number backstage it just does it for me.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

Hand in my pocket is my fav. moment in the show because it’s the first time the audience sees Frankie in a “healthy”, real relationship other than she’s just an angry teenager.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience leaves our show feeling all the feelings, but to really take away that nobody’s perfect and give grace to ourselves and others. We are always growing and changing, so acknowledge and accept the messy parts of you that aren’t always so pretty.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I have never been to Minnesota before, but I have a friend that lives out there and says the lakes are beautiful, so I want to go to a lake while I’m there! Oh, and tryout some food options that I don’t have back in Atlanta!

Thank you Jade nad Lauren for your time! We look forward to having you here for Jagged Little Pill!

